Rajnath Singh arrives on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will take stock of security situation

Srinagar: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation.

Singh is accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, an official spokesman said.

He was received at the airport by the advisors to the governor B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police SP Vaid and senior officers of paramilitary forces were also present at the airport.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's Rule on 20 June after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP.