Jammu and Kashmir: Al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal arrested in Ramban

India

FP Staff November 07, 2022 19:50:07 IST
Jammu: An Al-Qaeda terrorist was nabbed by the security forces in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The terrorist reportedly hails from West Bengal.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a hand grenade was recovered from the Al-Qaeda terrorist.

Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a team from the Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban.

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention), Arms Act (UAPA) and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, a police official told the media.

Updated Date: November 07, 2022 19:50:07 IST

