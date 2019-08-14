Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Munir Khan says situation in state under control, focus on peaceful Independence Day celebration

The Jammu and Kashmir additional director-general of police, law and order, Munir Khan has said that the ground situation in the state is under control, and that his main focus was to have a peaceful celebration on Independence Day.

During an Indian security forces briefing along with Rohit Kansal, principal secretary, he said that the law and order in the state is under control. He added that restrictions were lifted in Jammu, but in Kashmir, certain restrictions were still in place.

J&K Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan: Restrictions have been lifted in Jammu, schools & other establishments are functional. In Kashmir, restrictions at certain places are in place. Restriction aren't imposed in a generalised manner. pic.twitter.com/CpSJD3Uyjt

He said that when a new situation of law and order arises, Opposition parties and neighbouring States take the initiative to unleash propaganda. Videos of 2016 and 2010 are in circulation now, and that is part of the propaganda, he added, saying that all measures are being taken to thwart these attempts.

#WATCH: Munir Khan, ADGP, #JammuAndKasmir Police on preparation for Independence Day: Everything is in place. Celebrate 15th August, 'dabake.' pic.twitter.com/kRNPLNCPsi

Khan continued, saying that there have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other districts, which had been contained and dealt with locally. "There have been no major injuries, but a few pellet injuries, and they were treated. Our biggest endeavour is that no civil casualty should take place," he said.

Khan also added that Pakistan was trying to vitiate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by CNN-News18.