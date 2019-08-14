Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth dubs Modi-Shah as Krishna-Arjun; 'Do we want a second Mahabharat in India', asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Kashmir News Latest Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Mahabharata' analogy in his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the government's Kashmir decisions continues irked AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who snapped back at the actor-turned-politician during a speech in Hyderabad. "A Tamil Nadu actor called PM Modi and Amit Shah Krishna and Arjun for abrogating Article 370 from J&K. Then who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation. Do you want another 'Mahabharat' in the country," Owaisi asked.
akistan's prime minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity and said that he supports Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination, as he began celebrations marking Pakistan's Independence Day. He will make a speech in the Legislative Assembly to speak on the Kashmir issue.
Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer to visit the state, Rahul Gandhi addressed Jammu and Kashmir governor as Master — a spin off to his own last name Malik stretched on as Maalik meaning master — to mock at what Congress calls the 'undemocratic way' in which Kashmir's special status was abrogated.
Rubbishing claims of any major incidents of violence reported in the Valley, Khan says, " Whenever a situation takes shape in the Valley, our neighbours try to vitiate the atmosphere, you have seen certain videos that have been circulated from 2016. There have been localized incidents which have been contained...few pellet injuries have been reported but no major injuries...we have taken all precaution to avoid collateral damage."
Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday asked all the deputy commissioners to direct sarpanches to hoist the national flag in their respective panchayats on Independence Day. In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Malik reviewed the to-date status of the prevailing security, law and order and provision of basic and essential services to people in the state, PTI reported.
The governor was apprised of the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day that has been done in every district of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and that necessary arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the celebrations, the report said.
The security lockdown imposed by the Centre was tightened in the restive Kashmir Valley on Wednesday in view of Independence Day on Thursday. The government had deployed several thousand troops in addition to the forces already present in the Valley ahead of its announcement to scrap Article 370 and 35A earlier this month.
News18 reported that the movement of people has become more restricted, in lieu of Independence Day. "The central government had already deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers to the region as a preemptive measure," the report said.
Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said it is hopeful of further relaxations in the security clampdown after the dress rehearsal for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations conclude in various districts.
Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal told a press conference here that while prohibitory conditions were relaxed in various parts of Kashmir, the Jammu region was "almost entirely" free of restrictions.
"Restrictions, however, do continue in parts of Kashmir," he said.
"We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there will be further relaxations," he said.
He added that the curbs would be relaxed in parts of the Valley in a phased manner based on the assessment of local authorities.
The security clampdown was imposed after the Union government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and said the state would be bifurcated into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Restrictions were first eased in Kashmir on August 9 to allow people to offer Friday prayers at local mosques. Curbs were also relaxed ahead of Eid al-Adha, which was celebrated on Monday.
Kansal said the administration was following the overall policy of "relaxation and easing out" in all parts of the state and the Eid al-Adha celebrations and prayers were peaceful.
He added that there is a "constant endeavour to ensure that people are not obstructed and are facilitated in every possible way".
The principal secretary said the administration is hopeful that the Independence Day celebrations will be carried out in a "grand and benefitting manner" in all parts of the state.
He said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.
As far as the issue of communication is concerned, 300 public points have been set up for the locals, from where they can speak to their dear ones. Over 5,000 calls were made in one day, Kansal said.
He added that medical services of all kinds are continuing "normally and unhindered" and the apprehensions in this context are not true.
Routine outpatient department (OPD) operations, admissions, surgical procedures are going on, Kansal said, adding that all kinds of normal and emergency medicines are in adequate supply.
Last week, 13,500 patients were treated in OPDs in Srinagar district, while there were 1,400 admissions and 600 procedures of all kinds, he said.
Kansal said the national highway is functioning normally and over 100 heavy vehicles, trucks carrying LPG cylinders, oil trucks and about 1,500 light motor vehicles and buses have moved over the last 24 hours.
"The flight operations are normal too," he added.
Asked about the government's response over some propaganda material being circulated on social media platforms like Twitter, Kansal said, "Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake handles and of any items that create disaffection and it is being tackled at the appropriate levels legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures."
"Whenever our attention is drawn to any fake accounts or any attempts to spread disaffection or peddle misinformation or create mischief, they are being dealt with procedurally, legally and through all available measures with the government," he said.
Asked by reporters about the proposed plans for unfurling the tricolour on August 15 at various places in the state, including at Lal Chowk here, Kansal said the occasion would be celebrated with respect and grandeur.
"Independence Day celebrations have a certain system. It is a national festival and it will be celebrated with respect and grandeur. I have nothing to say about specific individuals," he said.
The principal secretary said some arrests had been made following a local assessment of the situation.
Authorities admit to protests in Soura, say 'few' pellet injuries reported
The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a strong rebuttal recently, denying reports by foreign media, including Reuters, BBC and Al Jazeera, that hundreds and thousands of people thronged the streets of Kashmir and raised anti-India slogans in parts of Kashmir, including Sriniggar's Soura. However, on Tuesday, the MHA, in an U-turn, said that “miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque” in Srinagar’s Soura, leading to violence but not resulting in the firing of bullets."
Likewise, after there were reports claiming that there is an increase in the number of people seeking treatment from pellet gun injuries, the Additional Director General of Police of J&K Munir Khan today admitted that there have been 'few' such cases but insisted that nobody was seriously injured.
The information filtering in from Kashmir has been slow to reach the mainstream media and with enough alternate versions floating around, it has been hard to relay verified chain of events. But what is obvious from video evidence shared by foreign media, anecdotes from local journalists and the few reports that are making through the severe clampdown, is that between the layers of imposed normalcy, there certainly are sensitive pockets where Kashmiris have expressed resentment over stripping of state's special rights, and that the authorities did use force to reign them in.
Tensions run high as border forces skip customary exchange of sweets on Wagah border
With tensions running high between the two nuclear-powered neighbours, border security personnel skipped the suctomary exchange of sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. It is unlikely that the Indian troopers will offer sweets to Pakistani Rangers tomorrow as well.
PM Imran Khan uses Pakistan I-Day speech to warm up Kashmir issue among domestic audience
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan used an address celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday to criticise India for its actions in the disputed Kashmir region that has long been a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
“Independence Day is an opportunity for great happiness, but today we are saddened by the plight of our Kashmiri brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are victims of Indian oppression,” Khan said in a statement. “I assure my Kashmiri brothers that we stand with them,” he said.
Kashmir's fire stations, hospitals were left without running telephone line, say reports
Reuters reporter Devjyot Ghoshal revealed, that about 200 police and local administration officials had satellite phones, with several hundred more using a restricted military network but by and large all communication channels were shut down.
"The government Medical College's principal, who runs a hospital network with 3,500 beds, had to personally visit district officials to coordinate stuff. 'Police stations have been given satellite phones but not him. That shows their (government’s) priority,' an official said. Even hospital and fire department staff were without any communication devices," Ghoshal said.
Separatist leader Yasin Malik's wife addresses flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad
Mashaal Malik, wife of arrested separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, addressed a flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, on Pakistan's Independence Day today, ANI quoted Pakistan media as saying.
J&K ADGP Munir Khan rubbishes protests as 'stray incidents', says trying best to minimise 'collateral damage'
Rubbishing claims of any major incidents of violence reported in the Valley, Khan says, " Whenever a situation takes shape in the Valley, our neighbours try to vitiate the atmosphere, you have seen certain videos that have been circulated from 2016. There have been localized incidents which have been contained...few pellet injuries have been reported but no major injuries...we have taken all precaution to avoid collateral damage."
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the Centre's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of the special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories was put into action without taking the people of the border state into confidence.
Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.
Hitting out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday stated that his invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation was never a sincere one but just a "tool of propaganda".
"J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda," Chidambaram wrote on his Twitter handle.
The response from the former finance minister comes a day after Malik accused Rahul of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to the region to create "further unrest and problems for the common people" and said he has referred the matter to local administration to examine the request further.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley currently, which include a communications blackout and a curfew, will be eased out "in a phased manner", and added that the situation in the Jammu division had been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities.
The MHA spokesperson tweeted saying that medical services were being provided to locals "without any hindrance" and that 13,500 people had been treated in various out-patient departments."The availability of all drugs, including life-saving drugs, have been provided in every hospital across the Valley," the tweet said.
"National highway continues to function normally. 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying daily. Flights from the Valley are operating normally and around 1,500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis," the spokesperson added.
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday entered the tenth day of a Centre-imposed communication clampdown and a curfew as the rest of the country geared up to observe Independence Day on 15 August.
The Narendra Modi-led government's move came to pre-empt a possibly violent reaction to its decision on 5 August to abrogate Article 370 and 35A, which provided autonomy and special status to the state.
Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on 14 August as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in wake of India's decision to invoke the Article 370. Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly.
Imran, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on 14 August and hold an all-parties' conference. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.
The communication blackout, that has put any news going in and out of Kashmir, strictly under the State's vigil is one of the harshest aspects of the clampdown imposed on the Valley ahead of abrogation of Article 370. From cable tv to phone lines, from mobile networks to wifi and internet any and all sort of communication remains suspended in Kashmir. However, the blackout also entails the services of India Post, the mammoth network that scurries through the length and breadth of the country to deliver mail, parcels, speed post and communications. The department of post said that the services are shut in Kashmir till 'further orders.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a strong rebuttal recently, denying reports by foreign media, including Reuters, BBC and Al Jazeera, that hundreds and thousands of people thronged the streets of Kashmir and raised anti-India slogans in parts of Kashmir, including Sriniggar's Soura. However, on Tuesday, the MHA, in an U-turn, said that “miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque” in Srinagar’s Soura, leading to violence but not resulting in the firing of bullets."
Likewise, after there were reports claiming that there is an increase in the number of people seeking treatment from pellet gun injuries, the Additional Director General of Police of J&K Munir Khan today admitted that there have been 'few' such cases but insisted that nobody was seriously injured.
The information filtering in from Kashmir has been slow to reach the mainstream media and with enough alternate versions floating around, it has been hard to relay verified chain of events. But what is obvious from video evidence shared by foreign media, anecdotes from local journalists and the few reports that are making through the severe clampdown, is that between the layers of imposed normalcy, there certainly are sensitive pockets where Kashmiris have expressed resentment over stripping of state's special rights, and that the authorities did use force to reign them in.
With tensions running high between the two nuclear-powered neighbours, border security personnel skipped the suctomary exchange of sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. It is unlikely that the Indian troopers will offer sweets to Pakistani Rangers tomorrow as well.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan used an address celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday to criticise India for its actions in the disputed Kashmir region that has long been a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
“Independence Day is an opportunity for great happiness, but today we are saddened by the plight of our Kashmiri brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are victims of Indian oppression,” Khan said in a statement. “I assure my Kashmiri brothers that we stand with them,” he said.
Reuters reporter Devjyot Ghoshal revealed, that about 200 police and local administration officials had satellite phones, with several hundred more using a restricted military network but by and large all communication channels were shut down.
"The government Medical College's principal, who runs a hospital network with 3,500 beds, had to personally visit district officials to coordinate stuff. 'Police stations have been given satellite phones but not him. That shows their (government’s) priority,' an official said. Even hospital and fire department staff were without any communication devices," Ghoshal said.
After being slammed by the Jammu and Kashmir governor over putting forward conditions for Kashmir visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the governor when can he visit the Valley.
Reuters reporter Devjyot Ghoshal recounted his experiene of navigating through curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which many call the harshest the hill state had seen in a long time. The reporter recounts that people were seething in anger, waiting, biding their time till the forces withdrew to pelt stones.
"A reporter told me there had been stone-pelting 2 km away from this newsroom on Monday. He didn't find out till 4 hours later. And only 5 newspapers out of 174 dailies in the Valley were publishing. 'This is the biggest story of our generation and we haven’t been able to report it,' an editor told me," the reporter tweeted.
Mashaal Malik, wife of arrested separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, addressed a flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, on Pakistan's Independence Day today, ANI quoted Pakistan media as saying.
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Munir Khan said the situation is totally under control in the Valley.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders. Following remarks by Gandhi on that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik on Monday had said he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.
Reacting to some media reports speculating Home Minister Amit Shah will unfurl Tricolour at Lal Chowk, Malik said, "It is an absurd rumour. Home minister doesn’t have that sort of a thing in mind. Lal Chowk is not Lal Qila, Lal Chowk is a place with its own sanctity in the city. But we can’t make a political statement by unfurling the flag there." Malik was speakinf to The Times of India.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the Centre's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of the special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories was put into action without taking the people of the border state into confidence.
Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.
Hitting out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday stated that his invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation was never a sincere one but just a "tool of propaganda".
"J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda," Chidambaram wrote on his Twitter handle.
The response from the former finance minister comes a day after Malik accused Rahul of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to the region to create "further unrest and problems for the common people" and said he has referred the matter to local administration to examine the request further.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley currently, which include a communications blackout and a curfew, will be eased out "in a phased manner", and added that the situation in the Jammu division had been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities.
The MHA spokesperson tweeted saying that medical services were being provided to locals "without any hindrance" and that 13,500 people had been treated in various out-patient departments."The availability of all drugs, including life-saving drugs, have been provided in every hospital across the Valley," the tweet said.
"National highway continues to function normally. 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying daily. Flights from the Valley are operating normally and around 1,500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis," the spokesperson added.
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday entered the tenth day of a Centre-imposed communication clampdown and a curfew as the rest of the country geared up to observe Independence Day on 15 August.
The Narendra Modi-led government's move came to pre-empt a possibly violent reaction to its decision on 5 August to abrogate Article 370 and 35A, which provided autonomy and special status to the state.
Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on 14 August as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in wake of India's decision to invoke the Article 370. Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly.
Imran, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on 14 August and hold an all-parties' conference. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.