Jammu and Kashmir: 8 feared dead after taxi-van skids off road, falls into gorge at Zojila Pass
The taxi-van was enroute Kargil from Srinagar when it skidded off and fell into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass, which is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres
Around seven to eight people are feared to have died after a taxi-van skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, Disaster Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir government said.
The taxi-van which was enroute Kargil skidded off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway late on Wednesday night and rolled down the gorge. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of around 3,400 metres.
According to reports the taxi-van plunged into 440 feet deep gorge.
Police, Army, locals are at the spot, looking for survivors and rescue those trapped.
Reports said that one critically injured person has been rushed to Sonamarg Hospital for treatment.
With inputs from agencies
