The number of terrorists killed so far this year was double than those shot dead during the corresponding period last year, officials said

In Jammu and Kashmir, 63 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have killed out of total 100 terrorists gunned down by security forces during counter insurgency operations since the beginning of this year.

"Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir," news agency PTI quoted officials said.

The number of terrorists killed so far this year was double than those shot dead during the corresponding period last year.

"Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days," the officials said.

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), they said.

Last month (on 12 May), officials said that 75 terrorists have been killed in encounters with security forces. They further said that at least 168 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior Army officer had said that in 2021, security forces eliminated 180 terrorists, out of which 18 were foreign elements.

Last year, 495 over ground workers (OGWs) were apprehended, while 87 OGWs were nabbed in the first four months this year.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.