Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists nabbed by Chinar Corps

Three terrorists of LeT who were planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir, were nabbed by security forces, informed PRO Defence Srinagar

Srinagar: Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Monday night nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir.

"Op Wadoora Bala, #Baramulla. Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established yesterday evening at Sonarwain bridge, Wadoora Bala, Baramulla. Three terrorists apprehended. War like stores recovered," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

PRO Defence Srinagar lauded the Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police for this huge success.

"Three Terrorists of LeT who were planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir, nabbed last night by Security forces. War like stores recovered. Great success by #Chinarwarriors and JKP," PRO Defence Srinagar tweeted.

