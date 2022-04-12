Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists nabbed by Chinar Corps
Three terrorists of LeT who were planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir, were nabbed by security forces, informed PRO Defence Srinagar
Srinagar: Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Monday night nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir.
"Op Wadoora Bala, #Baramulla. Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established yesterday evening at Sonarwain bridge, Wadoora Bala, Baramulla. Three terrorists apprehended. War like stores recovered," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.
PRO Defence Srinagar lauded the Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police for this huge success.
"Three Terrorists of LeT who were planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir, nabbed last night by Security forces. War like stores recovered. Great success by #Chinarwarriors and JKP," PRO Defence Srinagar tweeted.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
J&K: LeT terrorist, among 2, killed in Tral encounter; duo involved in firing at sarpanch in Srinagar
Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha
34 minority killings in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017, MHA tells Rajya Sabha
A total of 11 people from the minority communities were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, followed by three killings in 2018, six in 2019, three in 2020 and 11 in 2021
J&K: 34 people from outside bought properties after Article 370 was scrapped, says Centre
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.