J&K: 2 LeT terrorists planning attack on security forces, civilians in Sopore arrested
LeT terrorists - Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone - were arrested and a pistol, one pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, one Chinese hand grenade were recovered from their possession
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been arrested by Sopore police in Jammu and Kashmir after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF in Botingoo village.
LeT terrorists – Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone – were arrested and a pistol, one pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, one Chinese hand grenade were recovered from their possession, police said.
“During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorists and OGW (over ground workers) respectively for banned terrorist group – LeT,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
“The two, at the behest of active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir were planning to attack security forces and civilians in and around Sopore area,” police added.
The arrest of two LeT terrorists comes a day after the State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday raided several locations linked to a head constable arrested on fraud charges to ascertain if he was also involved in terror financing.
With inputs from agencies
