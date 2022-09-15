Jammu: 4 killed, dozens injured as bus rolls off mountain in Rajouri

On Wednesday, around 11 people were killed and 27 others were injured in a road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sabjiyan area of Poonch district.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): In a second major road accident in Jammu division within the last 24 hours, at least four people were killed when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Manjakote tehsil near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

The death toll may increase further as several people have been seriously injured. Indian Army, police and local people are carrying out rescue operations. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital. The number of injured is said to be around 26.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts

are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is

providing all possible assistance,” the Jammu and Kashmir LG said in a statement.

On Wednesday, around 11 people were killed and 27 others were injured in a road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sabjiyan area of Poonch district.

DC Rajouri and SSP Rajouri have also reached the spot as soon as they got information about this road accident. They inspected the health facilities after expediting the rescue operation. He has also directed to provide better facilities to the injured.

