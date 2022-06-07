Jammu: 3 magnetic IEDs packed in tiffin box dropped by drone along India-Pakistan border

The BSF troops resorted to firing along India-Pakistan border in Jammu district after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying nearby

In the border area of Jammu district, the police, on Tuesday, have recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a drone. This is seen as a fresh attempt to smuggle explosives through the aerial route, officials said.

A police party was immediately deployed and they followed anti-drone standard operating procedure in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the IEDs, with their timers set and packed inside children's tiffin boxes, were recovered from the Kantowala-Dayaran area of Kanachak in the Akhnoor sector.

They were deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion.

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, security forces noticed the drone in the Dayaran area of Kanachak and fired at it again, the ADGP said.

"The payload attached was brought down but the drone could not be shot," he said.

The IEDs were diffused through a controlled explosion and a case has been registered, the police officer added.

Late on Monday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district after hearing a humming sound which led to a suspicion that a drone was flying in the vicinity.

Drone-threat is present almost everywhere along the India-Pakistan border. Security forces, guarding the borders, are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region

A senior BSF officer said that the Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.