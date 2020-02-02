Shadab Farooq, Jamia student injured by gunman who fired at anti-CAA protesters, says VC and admin 'as much to blame' as Delhi Police

The Jamia Millia Islamia University student shot by a gunman at an anti-Citizenship Amendment protest on Thursday released a statement saying the Vice-Chancellor and varsity administration are "as much to blame" for the incident as the Delhi Police.

Shadab Farooq Najar, the 21-year-old mass communications student, in a Facebook post, claimed had the university earlier taken action against "police brutality" this incident might not have occurred.

He further said, "Not only Jamia or Jawaharlal Nehru University, but it is also the responsibility of every university run by people who are currently in power at the Centre to take care of its students and be accountable as well as answerable to them."

In the statement, Farooq claimed he first saw the attacker walking around with a pistol while he was about to join the protest that afternoon. "As I saw some of my friends standing there, I immediately ran towards him to calm him down. People were asking the police to stop him. They were continuously shouting that he's holding a pistol but the police didn't listen. Instead, they kept on recording videos. I asked him to put the gun down twice. He shot me on my left forearm when I said it for the third time," he said.

Najar also cautioned Jamia administration, saying, "If the administration still doesn't take any action on it (the shooting) and if it fails to reach out to its students, then tomorrow there will be another Shadab standing in front of a bullet while the police keep their hands in their pockets and record videos rather than take actions."

He also clarified that while the shooting was "a result of hyper-nationalism", his own action was not an act of heroism. "I did what I felt was right, and you should also stand for what is right," he said.

According to the Indian Express, Najar, who hails from Bhaderwah town in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Valley, has been at Jamia for the past four years. “It is traumatic to even think of it… it was a close shave,” he told the newspaper.

Najar, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS and was released on Friday.

Tensions spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a minor opened his fire on anti-CAA protesters, injuring Najar, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Before the shooting, the 17-year-old attacker had written a post on Facebook before firing, in which he said that he intended to avenge the death of Chandan Gupta, who was killed during the Kasganj violence that took place in January 2018. He had also live-streamed videos recently, in which he was walking around the Jamia neighbourhood, where people have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Other posts on the attacker's Facebook profile also show that he was hinting at carrying out such violence for quite some time. One of his posts reads, "On my last journey, take me draped in saffron and shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram." Yet another of his posts said, "Shaheen Bagh...Game over!"

He further wrote on his Facebook profile on Thursday, "I am the only Hindu here", "There is no Hindu media here" and "Ye lo azadi" (Here's your 'freedom'.) He also made an appeal to people to take care of his family.

Just three days after this firing incident near Jamia, another man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, the man shouted "Hindu Rashtra Zindabad" and fired two rounds, PTI reported. No one was injured and the shooter has been taken into custody.

