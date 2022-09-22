Jam Session in Court: Lawyer shows up late for hearing, Allahabad HC orders personal presence of SP Traffic
The police official was asked by the bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery to come up with an appropriate plan to manage the traffic and parking around the Allahabad High Court
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the SP Traffic of Prayagraj to personally present himself after a woman advocate showed up late for a hearing due to traffic jam in the city.
The police official was asked by the bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery to come up with an appropriate plan to manage the traffic and parking around the High Court, Live Law reported.
The High Court was hearing the case of a woman, who sought direction to the lower court to expediate the proceeding of the case filed by her seeking maintenance from her husband.
As per the report, her counsel had to park her car about 1 km from the gate of High Court after she couldn’t find parking outside the court premises. She reportedly had to run to reach the court before 4 pm so that her case may not be dismissed for want of prosecution.
After reaching the court, she stated that few police personnel were present on road, but were unable to manage the traffic jam.
Later on, the court directed to put up the matter as fresh on 23 September.
Further, SP Traffic, Prayagraj was asked to appear on the next date with appropriate plan to manage the traffic and parking around the High Court for free ingress and outgress.
