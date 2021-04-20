JAM 2021: Registration process to begin today; check details at jam.iisc.ac.in

JAM 2021 | The first admission list will be released on 16 June while second and third lists will be announced on 1 and 16 July, respectively

The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science (JAM) 2021, conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, will begin today, 20 April. Once the process begins, candidates who recently cleared the JAM admission test can visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in to apply for the admission round. The registration window will be open till 20 May.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate portal and enter login credentials

Step 3: Fill in the required details to register

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' after re-checking the details

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page. If required, take a printout for future reference

Through JAM 2021, qualified candidates can get admission to MSc, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to IISC's Integrated PhD programmes. The first admission list will be released on 16 June while second and third lists will be announced on 1 and 16 July, respectively.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to get all the updates related to the registration process.

The admission test was conducted on 14 February for which 5,89,69 candidates had appeared. Out of which, around 14,725 students scored above the cut-off marks.