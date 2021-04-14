JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore postpones release of Joint Admission Test forms to 20 April; check details at jam.iisc.ac.in

A total of 5,89,69 students had appeared for the exam which was held on 14 February at different test centres across the country

The admission forms for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science (JAM) 2021 will be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore on 20 April on the official website https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.

The forms were supposed to be released on 15 April but were delayed by 5 days. The last date to apply for the exam is 20 May.

Those who have qualified for the JAM 2021 will be submitting the admission forms specifying the institution and programme where they would like to get enrolled. Based on the scores, candidates will be given their choice of programme and institute.

A total of 5,89,69 students had appeared for the exam which was held on 14 February at different test centres across the country.

Around 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks.

There were seven Test Papers, namely

1. Biotechnology

2. Chemistry

3. Economics

4. Geology

5. Mathematics

6. Mathematical Sciences

7. Physics

The economics paper was introduced for the first time.

The first, second and third admission list will be released on 16 June, 1 July, and 16 July respectively.

Important Information:

1. JAM 2021 is open to students of all nationalities.

2. There is no age bar to apply.

3. The candidates who have either appeared or are due to appear in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2021 are also eligible to appear in JAM 2021.

4. To apply for admission to the desired programme, a candidate is required to qualify in the relevant test paper and also satisfy the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) and Eligibility Requirements (ERs) of the concerned Academic Programme.

5. For admission, foreign nationals are required to satisfy the rules and regulations of the Admitting Institute(s) pertaining to foreign students. For further details, they are advised to contact the concerned Admitting Institute(s).

6. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website https://jam.iisc.ac.in/ for updates.