Jaishankar urges New Zealand foreign minister to sort out student visa issue
The external affairs minister said if both countries played to their strengths in the fields of business, education and agriculture, they could contribute significantly to global maritime trade and security, issues of climate change and future pandemics
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the issue of stalled student visas for Indian students who want to study abroad during bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta on Wednesday afternoon.
“Took up the issue of Indian students impacted by Covid-19 measures. Urged expeditious visa processing of those desirous of studying in New Zealand now,” the minister said in a tweet.
The foreign ministers of both countries discussed issues of global concern such as the Indo-Pacific and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which broke out earlier this year. “Value our working together in multilateral forums including the United Nations and the Commonwealth,” Jaishankar said.
The external affairs minister said if both countries played to their strengths in the fields of business, education and agriculture, they could contribute significantly to global maritime trade and security, issues of climate change and future pandemics.
“Warm and productive talks with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta this afternoon. Two societies, respectful of tradition and culture are seeking to forge a more contemporary relationship,” Jaishankar tweeted soon after bilateral talks between India and New Zealand.
Jaishankar also met New Zealand’s Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio and discussed islands in the Indo Pacific. “Pleasure to meet Associate Minister for foreign affairs @AupitoWSio_MP during my talks with FM @NanaiaMahuta. Benefitted from his insights on Pacific Islands,” Jaishankar tweeted.
