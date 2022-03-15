Jaishankar meets top Brazillian official, highlights growing partnership between India, Brazil

India and Brazil are strategic partners which share a close and multifaceted bilateral relationship

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha and highlighted the growing partnership between India and Brazil.

"Pleasure to welcome Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha. India and Brazil have a growing partnership. We work together at the G4, UNSC, G20, IBSA and BRICS. Discussed the relevance of strategic autonomy in an uncertain and a volatile world," tweeted Jaishankar.

Notably, India and Brazil are strategic partners which share a close and multifaceted bilateral relationship. The two countries also cooperate in multilateral fora such as UN, including G-4, other UN bodies, as well as plurilateral fora such as IBSA, BRICS, BASIC and G-20.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.