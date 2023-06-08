Jaishankar lampoons Rahul Gandhi, says 'habitual of criticising country… not in national interest'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.

“Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing?” he asked while addressing the media on Thursday.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing? Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times…

Gandhi, currently on a visit to the US, has criticised the government on a number of issues.

During an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC last week, Rahul Gandhi claimed that press freedom was under threat in India and the world could see the same.

“There is definitely a weakening of press freedom in India. It is apparent in India and the rest of the world can see it too. Press freedom is very critical for a democracy. One should be open to criticism. There is a clampdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk and Indian people to negotiate. I view India as a negotiation between its people, between different cultures, languages and histories. Mahatma Gandhi set up the framework to enable that negotiation fairly and freely. That structure, which allows this negotiation, is coming under pressure,” he said.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims, the External Affairs Minister said that if there is no democracy in the country such a change should not come and the results for all elections should be the same.

“Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times the other party wins. If there is no democracy in the country, such a change should not come. Results for all elections should be the same,” the EAM said.

Talking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the minister suggested that poll result was a foregone conclusion.

“2024 ka result toh wahi hoga, hamein pata hai…,” Jaishankar said.

Addressing the Indian community in California last Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had also taken a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, saying that some people in India have the “disease” of being under the impression that they know everything.

The remarks triggered a backlash from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of tarnishing India’s image on foreign soil.

“I have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest,” said Jaishankar.

At an event in the US, Gandhi also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another.”

