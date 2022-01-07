Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce of RSS headquarters in Nagpur, security tightened

Nagpur police commissioner informed that the terrorists conducted a recce on the Sangh headquarters building as well at some other important places in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that some Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of important places including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Kumar informed that the security has been beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur today, the Police Commissioner said, "Yesterday, we received information that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in Nagpur."

"They conducted recce on the Sangh headquarters building in Nagpur. It is understood that recce has been done not only at the Sangh headquarters but also at important places in Nagpur," he said.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is headquartered in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and important office bearers of the Sangh reside. There is also Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh. It is understood that Jaish-e-Mohammed did recce of important places including these two places," the Police Commissioner stated.

He said that photos of these places have been taken and security has been tightened in the case.

"We have registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it is being investigated by the Crime Branch," Kumar added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.