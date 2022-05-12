'Jaisa neta, vaise followers': BJP shares video of 'Youth Congress' workers in Nagpur partying days after Rahul Gandhi seen in Nepal pub

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a video on Twitter in which he claimed that Youth Congress office-bearers were seen partying at a time when the Sonia Gandhi-led party was facing an existential crisis

Even as the row over Rahul Gandhi's visit at a night club in Nepal has not eased, another video has been shared by BJP in which the party claimed that new office bearers of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress were partying in Nagpur.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted the video on Twitter in which he claimed that the Youth Congress office-bearers were seen partying at a time when the Sonia Gandhi-led party is facing an existential crisis.

Poonawalla wrote: "'Training? Partying? camp' of new office bearers of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress! Watch video & hear the songs! Rahul in Nepal pub, junior netas in "party training" camp."

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the tweet further said, "Jaisa Neta vaise follower (Like leader, like followers)."

The 24-second clip shared by BJP National Spokesperson on 12 May has received nearly five thousand likes, over 100 retweets and several likes. In the video, people can be seen dancing to loud music at a party venue where there are too many flash lights falling on the floor.

“Training? Partying? camp” of new office bearers of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress! Watch video & hear the songs! Rahul in Nepal pub, junior netas in “party training” camp Jaisa Neta vaise follower Party पिट चुकी है लेकिन partying यूँही चालेगी! Partying > party work pic.twitter.com/CxCU8ukNvq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 12, 2022

In another tweet, Poonawalla said, "INC = I Need Celebration & Party."

He even shared the list of songs that were played in the party. "Peele peele oh marjaani" (drink drink oh beloved). "Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main” (I am a villain not a hero," the tweet read.

Songs played at Youth Congress “party” training camp “peele peele oh marjaani” (drink drink oh beloved) “Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main” (I am a villain not a hero” INC = I Need Celebration & Party Jaisa Raja (Rahul) vaisi Praja (youth congress) Partying>Party pic.twitter.com/N25pYAbc0q — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 12, 2022

In another tweet, Poonawalla posted a video in which he said, "As the adage goes 'jaisa raja, waisi praja', just like the top leader was seen partying in a nightclub in Nepal, youth Congress leaders in a training camp in Nagpur what was supposed to be party training camp or rather 'partying training camp'."

He further said, "Clearly for the Congress party, 'partying' is more important than party work and therefore, even as Rajasthan simmers, even as their (Congress) government in Maharashtra grapples with one-after-the-other issue... the youth Congress workers are more busy in training sessions in partying and dancing."

He said the Congress' new slogan is "Party bandh ho chuki hai, par partying yuhi chalegi (the political party functioning has stopped, but partying will continue). The party may go wherever it has to go, but the partying must continue till dawn comes."

"The Maharashtra government is grappling with issues one after the other, with fake cases being slapped on people and the ruling MVA govt indulging in corruption and instead of addressing these issues the youth leaders are partying in training camps."

INC = I Need Celebration & Party New video of “partying training” from youth Congress in Maharashtra after taking inspiration from “Partying expert” Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal party video Some delightful songs played at Youth Congress “partying” training camp. Do watch pic.twitter.com/Nrzst5k4lb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 12, 2022

On 3 May, a video of Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu was shared by BJP leaders after which a controversy was sparked to which Congress defended and asked "what’s wrong with it?"

The video was tweeted by BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya. He said, "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate."

