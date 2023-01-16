Jaipur's Makar Sankranti celebration is nothing less than mini Diwali; watch
The video, which has been recorded from a higher floor, shows hundreds of people stationed on their terrace, as they witness a lit sky filled with innumerable Chinese flying lanterns, which gives you an illusion of millions of twinkling stars.
Land of many cultures, India welcomed a number of festivals with the arrival of the New Year. Not letting the country have a dull moment, New Year’s celebrations were not even over, citizens in every corner of the nation were engaged in gearing up for the celebrations of festivals like Lohri, Bihu, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. While Pongal will last till 18 January, people are high on the celebrations of Makar Sankranti. With that being said, Makar Sankranti is widely known as the festival of kites or Uttarayan. Marking the beginning of Uttarayan, which is a six-month auspicious period, Makar Sankranti is widely auspicious for Hindus and is dedicated to the sun god. While kites mark a huge part of the celebration, some places like Rajasthan do more than just fly kites. Yes, you read that right. On Makar Sankranti, Rajasthanis fly kites throughout the day and in the late evening engage in fireworks.
Now a video, exhibiting Jaipur’s vibrant and ecstatic Makar Sankranti celebrations, has taken the internet by storm. Honestly, the night scene looks nothing less than a Diwali celebration. The beautiful video came to light after a user shared it on Twitter. The video, which has been recorded from a height, shows hundreds of people stationed on their terrace as they witness a lit sky filled with innumerable Chinese flying lanterns, which give an illusion of millions of twinkling stars. The video has been uploaded with original audio and that will make you understand the enthusiasm and excitement of the locals, who can be heard cheering and hooting, as the sky is enlightened with fireworks and lanterns. While sharing the first video, the user wrote in the caption, “Jaipur Makar Sankranti evening scenes.”
Shubh shared two videos and while the early evening video shows several lanterns flying in the sky, another video shows the “night scene,” wherein people can be seen engaging in intense fireworks. The second video seems to be taken through a drone, which captures the entire pink city from an aerial view. Honestly, the video is such a rare sight and alluring that chances are really high that you might have not seen anything like this before.
Needless to say that the comments sections are flooded with people praising the view. One user commented, “This is wholesome.”
Another said, “I need to be in Jaipur so bad like that city is for me.”
A user wrote, “It was amazing.”
So far, the video has been played more than 4.5 lakh times and has garnered over 14,000 likes.
