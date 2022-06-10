Jaipur couple fined Rs 50,000 for driving SUV on sand dunes in Ladakh's Nubra Valley

Police have requested the tourists visiting Leh Ladakh not to violate the prohibitory orders as they are not allowed to drive on the sand dunes, which can damage the natural landscape.

In a strange incident in Ladakh, tourists were seen entering the restricted areas while driving their SUV. It is to be noted that tourists are restricted to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley.

Recently, the Leh Police shared two photos on Facebook where a Toyota Fortuner SUV can be seen being driven through the sand dunes in Nubra Vally which is known for its cold desert landscape and is also considered a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts. The valley is a few hours to the north of Leh where the Shyok and the Siachan rivers meet. It separates Ladakh from the Karakoram ranges and the Siachen glacier.

As per the Facebook post, the car was owned by a couple from Jaipur. While enjoying the natural beauty of the Nubra Vally, they had violated the SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) Nubra’s direction of not to enter the restricted sand dunes’ areas. They were caught ruining the picturesque and booked as per the law and regulation. As the number plate shows, the vehicle was a Delhi-registered one. The couple has been fined Rs 50,000 for violating the rules.

The Leh Police wrote in the caption, “One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur was booked as per law and a bond of ₹ 50,000 was taken by them.” Police have requested the tourists visiting Leh Ladakh not to violate the prohibitory orders as they are not allowed to drive on the sand dunes, which can damage the natural landscape.

Users on Facebook have appreciated the Leh Police for preventing tourists from damaging natural resources. While one of the users sarcastically poked the couple, “Ye James Bond samjh rha hai khud ko (They are thinking of themselves as James Bond)”, another user praised the police saying, “Good job sir.” One commenter has requested to implement the same law in the lakes of Ladakh where people can be seen driving in knee-deep water in Pangong.

