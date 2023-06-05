Jailed Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case

A Varanasi court on Monday convicted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the murder of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai more than 30 years ago.

On 3 August, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside his Lahurabir residence in Varanasi.

A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.

“Mukhtar has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991. The court will pronounce its judgment later in the day,” a lawyer told reporters in Varanasi.

A five-term MLA, Mukhtar Ansari is already serving a 10-year jail term in another kidnapping and murder case. He was convicted in April.

Ansari won Assembly elections five times – 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. The last three victories came while he was in jail.

Reacting to the development, Ajay Rai said, “We have faith in the judicial system. We hope he (Mafia Mukhtar Ansari) gets the maximum possible punishment. Mafia Mukhtar Ansari tried to tamper with the evidence several times.”

#WATCH | We have faith in the judicial system. We hope he (Mafia Mukhtar Ansari) gets the maximum possible punishment. Mafia Mukhtar Ansari tried to tamper with the evidence several times: Ajay Rai, Congress leader and brother of Awadhesh Rai pic.twitter.com/kuYXvNfRiF — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

“This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, Awadhesh’s daughter and the whole family kept patience… Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself.

“But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers’ efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother,” Rai added.

