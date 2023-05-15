Jailed AAP leader cites ‘loneliness’ and asks for company, Tihar cop in trouble for obliging

New Delhi: A top cop of Delhi’s Tihar Jail has allegedly been issued a notice for moving two prisoners to the cell of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, Satyendar Jain, after he complained about “loneliness” in his cell.

Jain, who has been imprisoned in the high-security jail following his arrest last year, had written a letter on May 11 requesting the prison administration to lodge him with more inmates since he was feeling lonely.

The former AAP minister had cited depression due to loneliness and the need for more social interactions in his letter – which he said was on the advice of his doctor.

“I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested to me that I should have more social interactions and so I am requesting to be lodged with at least two more persons,” he wrote, asking for the company of at least two more people.

He also mentioned two names in the letter.

Two prisoners were then moved to the former minister’s cell by the Superintendent of Jail no 7. Prison officials said they were immediately shifted back to their respective cells after the administration got to know about it.

“Action has been initiated against the Superintendent of Jail No 7 for transferring two prisoners to the cell of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who requested to lodge him with at least two inmates citing depression and need for more social interaction. The inmates were immediately transferred back,” said an official.

In 2022, a prison official was suspended for alleged VIP treatment meted out to the former minister. Action was taken after the Enforcement Directorate submitted CCTV footage to a court, alleging that Jain was enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in jail and influencing investigations by regularly meeting the co-accused in the case.

In the video, Satyendar Jain could be seen getting a massage by a man inside his cell, and chatting with other inmates, none of which is allowed inside the prison. He was also seen eating fruit salad, bringing his complaint on food quality within the jail under sharp focus.

In another video clip which had turned viral at about the same time, Jain could be seen relaxing in his bed as he is visited by three people in casual clothing. His party explained the massages as physiotherapy and said that home-cooked meals had been cleared by doctors and courts.

The former AAP minister was arrested on May 30 last year, by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency had initiated the money-laundering investigation in the case on the basis of a First Information Report or FIR registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017.

