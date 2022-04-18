Jahangirpuri violence: Sonu Chikna, who opened fire during clash, arrested by Delhi police

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured

In a significant development around the Jahangirpuri communal clashes, stone pelting key accused 'shooter' Sonu Chikna has been arrested by the Delhi police.

News agency ANI reported, the 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, whose video was being circulated on 17 April on social media for opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area, Delhi, on 16 April, has been nabbed, as per the Delhi police.

According to Delhi police, a social media footage in which a 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus showed him opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area on 16 April. As per the police, a team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members, Zee News said in a report.

As per ANI, a Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of two prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. On the other hand, five other fresh accused of the incident have been sent to judicial custody.

Two key accused - Aslam and Ansar - were produced before Rohini court on Sunday, which sent them to one-day police custody till Monday. They were again produced before the court on Monday along with four others accused of the violent clashes.

The four others accused in the case have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they built up this "conspiracy." Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."

A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday. Of these, two were Ansar and Aslam while the remaining 12 accused, produced before the court, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days, ANI said in a report.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured.

As per ANI, earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

