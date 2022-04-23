Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police to conduct 'bone test' to determine age of accused
This comes after parents of one of the accused arrested in the matter moved the Delhi High Court claiming that their child was a minor
New Delhi: Delhi Police will conduct a 'bone age test' of a minor who was apprehended in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, sources said.
The development comes after parents of one of the accused arrested in the matter petitioned the Delhi High Court claiming that their child was a 'minor'. As per law, the police can only apprehend juveniles and not arrest them.
Delhi Police sources told ANI on Saturday, "So far, 20 accused have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case while two minors have been apprehended. As of now, we have decided to conduct a bone test of one of the accused claiming to be a minor."
"In fact, this accused (claiming to be a minor) was arrested by the police on 17 April. However, our police officials believe that his age is 21 years. This accused's family has reached the High Court and submitted a certificate of this accused being a minor, right after Delhi Police arrested this accused. Considering him as a minor, he has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board," sources said.
According to police sources, they feel that the family of the accused was not telling the truth. "This is the reason why the police will approach the court to get the bone test done for this accused. Further, the certificate which the minor's family has submitted, will also be investigated."
On 16 April, the situation turned tense in Jahangirpuri area following clashes between members of two communities during a religious procession, which witnessed stone pelting and chaos.
