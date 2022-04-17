Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Court sends two key accused on one day remand, 12 to judicial custody

A total of 20 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured

New Delhi: Two prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence incident have been sent to police custody for one day by a Delhi court while 12 others accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody.

A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday. Rohini Court's Duty Magistrate sent the key accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody till Monday. The remaining 12 accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court.

During submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they built up this "conspiracy." Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."

Following the altercation with two communities during a religious procession, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, said the police.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening. Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

