Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti procession violence: Delhi Police arrests 23, eight with criminal record

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana assured action irrespective of guilty's community, religion and said that as many as nine people including police personnel and one civilian were injured during the incident

The Delhi Police has arrested 23 people from "both communities", including two juveniles, so far in connection with the violence that occurred in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday (16 April, 2022) during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The arrests have been made amid analysis of CCTV footages and digital media that is being done.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that among those arrested, eight have previous criminal record.

"Action will be taken against any person found guilty "irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," the Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The senior police officer also said that as many as nine people including police personnel and one civilian were injured during the incident of violence in Jahangirpuri.

After the violence, cops have intensified monitoring social media. The Delhi Police Commissioner said, "Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours.”

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts has visited scene of crime on Monday and has also been to the mosque in Jahangirpuri to conduct an investigation into violent clashes that took place on Saturday evening. A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch was also present at the violence site.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri clash on Hanuman Jayanti: What had happened?

A clash broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, 16 April, 2022, in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. According to the police, stones were pelted and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred around 6 pm.

The “main conspirators” - Ansar and Aslam - behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector have been arrested. A report by news agency PTI said two juveniles have also been apprehended for their alleged connection with the incident.

Sharing details of the incident, the police said that there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes, also some vehicles were torched.

Sub-Inspector Medhalal, who sustained a bullet injury in the clashes, said the police had initially pacified the situation but a group from C-Block started pelting stones and fired on the security personnel. He

The 50-year-old police sub-inspector, posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station, recalled the evening of violence and said that he was walking with the ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and when it reached C-Block, some of those standing near a mosque got into an argument with those who were participating in the procession over alleged sloganeering by the latter.

The argument, according to the cop, turned violent and stones were pelted from both sides. “While those part of the procession were sent away towards G-Block, those standing near the mosque were asked to stay put at C-Block. But those standing at C-Block started pelting stones and came out with lathis in their hands,” police said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.