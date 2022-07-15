Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

India

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

FP Staff July 15, 2022 18:04:21 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Darjeeling.

Mamata Banerjee described it as a "courtesy meeting" and said "nothing political", including the upcoming presidential election, was discussed.

"We did not have any political discussion, including any deliberation on the presidential election. It was merely a courtesy meeting over tea," she told reporters after the 40-minute meeting.

