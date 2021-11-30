Jagadish Chandra Bose birth anniversary: All you need to know about the extraordinary man of science

In 1903, the British government made Bose a Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire and Companion of the Order of the Star of India in 1912

India today, 30 November, celebrates the 163rd birth anniversary of Jagdish Chandra Bose. He was a physicist, biophysicist, biologist and botanist. Born in 1858, Bose proved that plants have life. He conducted a few experiments to prove plants feel pain, cold, heat, and happiness. Bose invented the Crescograph, a device for measuring the growth of plants.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) recognised Bose as the father of radio and wireless communication.

History

Jagdish Chandra Bose was born on 30 November 1858 in Mymensingh (now in Bangladesh). Bose’s father wanted him to learn Bengali before he learnt English. He studied in St Xavier’s School, Calcutta (now Kolkata), where he developed interest in natural sciences. The exceptional man graduated in physics from Calcutta University.

Career

After graduating from Calcutta University, Jagdish Chandra Bose attended Cambridge University, where he studied natural science. At the university, he was taught by renowned teachers James Dewar, Michael Foster and Francis Darwin. After completing his graduation in science, Bose returned to India and was appointed as a professor of physical science at Presidency College, Calcutta.

He also wrote 'Niruddesher Kahini' in 1896, which is considered one of the first Bengali science fiction novels.

Honours and death

In 1903, the British government made Bose a Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire and Companion of the Order of the Star of India in 1912. In 1917, he was knighted and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1920.

The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden was named after the exceptional man.

Jagdish Chandra Bose died in Giridih (Jharkhand), on 23 November, 1937.

In 1904, Bose became the first Asian who was awarded a US patent.

