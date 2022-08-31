'Jacqueline Fernandez received crime money': 5 damning takeaways from ED chargesheet

Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on 26 September in connection to the Rs 200 crore money laundering scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on 26 September in connection to the Rs 200 crore money laundering scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar among others. The agency has also filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

According to the ED’s earlier Chargesheet, Fernandez and Nora Fatehi on examination stated that the actresses got top models of BMW cars and the most expensive gifts from accused Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandez Money laundering case: What ED chargesheet says?

– Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor (Jacqueline Fernandez) is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime

– Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past

– Jacqueline Fernandez continued to indulge in financial transactions with Sukesh

– Not only Jacqueline but her family members and friends too benefitted from the actress and Sukesh’s relationship financially

– ED also concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person Jacqueline was engaging with did not matter. Also, the actress had consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her and her relatives.

ED chargesheet clearly stated, “During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30 August, 2021, and 20 October, 2021. She stated that she received gifts – three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. Two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. Two Hermes bracelets.”

The actress also received a Mini Cooper which she returned, the agency said in the chargesheet.

As per the ED, Sukesh was confronted with Fernandez on 20 October, 2021. She said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stay for her on different occasions.

