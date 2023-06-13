Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for making sensational allegations that the Indian government threatened to shut Twitter down, saying that it was a “blatant lie” which he uttered to “cover up his misdeeds”.

Talking to ANI on Tuesday, the minister said,” What was said, is a blatant lie. Jack Dorsey woke up after years of sleep and wants to cover up his misdeeds.”

Thakur said when Twitter was bought by another person, it was revealed in ‘Twitter Files’ how the platform was being misused.

“Jack Dorsey has not been able to answer this (misuse of the platform) to date because he was exposed… Several foreign forces wake up when elections approach India…,” said the Union Minister.

In an interview to YouTube news show Breaking Points on Monday, Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed that the Indian government “pressured” the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over the protest by farmers against new agriculture laws in 2020 and 2021.

Rubbishing the claims, earlier in the day, the Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Dorsey’s Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”.

“No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shutdown’,” Chandrasekhar said. “This is an outright lie by @jack – perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history.”

In the longish post, he then went on to cite what the government saw as non-compliance with the local laws governing social media platforms.

“Facts and truth – @twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated in continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied,” he said. “It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it.”

Opposition parties quickly latched on to Dorsey’s comments to attack the government.

Congress said when farmers were protesting, the “coward dictator sitting in Delhi was trying to suppress this news.”

“Be aware, 733 farmers were martyred in this movement and the dictator was engaged in polishing his image on their dead bodies,” it tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Shiv Sena-UBT Priyanka Chaturvedi replying to Chandrasekhar’s tweet, said the law Twitter broke was to “allow hate speech and rabid BJP agenda.”

India as a sovereign nation, Chandrasekhar said, has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India.

“During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake.

“GoI <government of India> was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news,” he said without giving details.

The minister charged Twitter with not complying with requests to take down tweets spreading misinformation.

“Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA,” he said.

“There is ample evidence now in public domain abt Jacks twitter’s arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period,” he said.

