JAC Compartment Results 2019 Declared: Jharkhand Academic Council releases Class 10 and 12 scores; check official website jacresults.com

JAC Compartment Results 2019 Declared| The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the compartmental results for the intermediate or Class 12 and secondary or Class 10 examinations on Wednesday (11 September).

Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the JAC official website — jacresults.com — to view their scores.

Applicants can also visit the third-party websites — jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in for the same.

Students will have to provide information about their roll number and roll code on the website in order to access the JAC Results 2019, and are advised to keep these ready in advance to avoid any delay in checking. These details are provided on the exam hall ticket and admit card.

To check out their JAC compartmental intermediate (Class 12) exam results, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website jacresults.com to view the results

Step 2: Or access the same via the direct link given here — jacresults.com

Step 3: Click on the link of the required faculty — arts, commerce or science

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number, and click 'Submit' to view the results

Step 5: Download the results or take a screenshot of the screen and print for further reference.

For Class 12 compartmental exams, Pakur district bagged the top position with a pass percentage of 91.66 percent, The Indian Express reported.

In the Arts stream, the passing percentage among Class 12 students stood at 79.91 percent, while for Science stream the figure was 57 percent. The Commerce stream saw a pass percentage of 70.44 percent.

To check out their JAC compartmental secondary (Class 10) exam results, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website jacresults.com to view the results

Step 2: Or access the same via the direct link given here — jacresults.com

Step 3: Enter the roll code and roll number, and click 'Submit' to view the results

Step 4: Download the results or take a screenshot of the screen and print for further reference.

This year, Latehar emerged the best performing district in compartment results for Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 67.25 percent.

Of the 4,39,892 candidates who appeared for the JAC Class 10 exam, 72.99% students have qualified. Girls outperformed boys in the exam with a pass percentage of 68.67 percent, NDTV reported.

Also read: Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2019: Student from SS Model +2 High School Patratu tops exam with 437 marks; check scores on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in