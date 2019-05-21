Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2019: Student from SS Model +2 High School Patratu tops exam with 437 marks; check scores on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in

JAC 12th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC announced the results for Jharkhand Intermediate or Jharkhand Class 12 exams for the arts stream today.

A student from SS Model +2 High School Patratu in Ranchi topped the exam with 437 marks while a student from Ranchi Woman College secured the second spot with 422 marks. A student of Gandhi Inter College, Latehar came in third with 420 marks.

As many as 1,84,384 students appeared for the examination this year out of which 1,47,468 students cleared it. The pass percentage for boys is recorded at 77.91 percent while 81.50 percent of girls cleared the exam. Simdega district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.67 percent.

Last year, Gaurav Ankit Kumar of Ranchi had topped the stream in the JAC Intermediate exam for Class 12, with a score of 431 out of 500, reported Hindustan Times. As many as 72.62 percent of the Arts students in Class 12 cleared the test in 2018.

If you still have not found out your scores, then you can easily log on to the Council's official websites jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Steps to check JAC Class 12 results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future use.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.