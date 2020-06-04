JAC Class 8th result 2020 declared: Schools can download result from official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 8th result 2020 declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday. After verifying the JAC 8th Result 2020, the headmasters will share the result scorecards or marksheets with the students.

The result is now available for Head of Schools on official website of the board, and students can obtain their scorecards from their schools. Therefore, students and parents who were planning to check JAC 8th Class Result 2020 directly will not be able to do so via jacresults.com

Around 5 lakh students cleared the class 8 exam successfully. The pass percentage touched 91.60 percent this year.

Earlier, Chairman Arvind Singh Prasad had said that the results will be declared on 4 June, following which it will be made available on websites - jac.nic.in , jacresults.com , jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in .

However, today the result has been made available only to principals of affiliated schools

The headmasters can verify the results and later share it with students.

A report by The Times of India said that JAC Class 8 examination 2020 was conducted from 24 January. Around 5.12 lakh students appeared for the examination.

How to check JAC Class 8 result 2020:

Step 1: Headmasters may visit either of the websites –

jac.nic.in , jacresults.com , jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 8 result link

Step 3: A new page will open up where you need to log in with the school's affiliation code and other credentials

Step 4: The result can then be downloaded and shared with students.

JAC had on Tuesday declared the result of Class 9 examination. Around 97 percent of students have passed the examination. The total number of students who had appeared of the exam was 4,17,030 of which 4,06,293 students have cleared it.

JAC Class 8 and 9 exam 2020 results were earlier scheduled to be declared in March. They were, however, postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Jharkhand Academic Council has also started evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets from 28 May. Results of the examinations are expected to be declared in June itself.