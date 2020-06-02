You are here:
JAC 9th board result 2020: Jharkhand board declares results; candidates can check scorecard here jharresults.nic.in

Jun 02, 2020

JAC 9th board result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 9 examination on Tuesday, 2 June. Students can check their result on the website - jac.nic.injacresults.comjac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

According to a report by Hindustan Times, JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that the results of Class 8 are also ready and they are most likely to be declared on Wednesday, 3 June.

JAC Class 8 and 9 exam 2020 results were earlier scheduled to be declared in March. They were however, postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

A report by Jagran Josh said that around 4.2 lakh students had appeared for JAC Class 9 examination this year.

How to check Jharkhand Class 9 exam result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Class 9 Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your JAC Class 9 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The Hindustan Times report mentioned students of class 5 to class 7 in the state have been promoted without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes, scheduled from 30 March, were cancelled due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Academic Council has started evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets from 28 May. Results are expected to be declared in June itself.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:30:19 IST



