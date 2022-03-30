J-K: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Hindus on 3 April
The Navreh celebrations will culminate with a virtual address by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to the Kashmiri Hindu community
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the Kashmiri Hindu community through video conference during Navreh celebrations on 3 April.
Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK), Jammu is organising a three-day programme from April 1-3 to celebrate the 'Tyaag and Shaurya Divas' and urge the 'Kashmiri Samaj' to take a pledge for returning to their homeland on the auspicious occasion of Navreh.
The SSK has been celebrating the 'Navreh, Tyaag and Shaurya Divas' with the community members and school children for several years and used to conduct seminars, essay writing and quiz competitions.
According to SSK, the Navreh celebrations will commence on April 1 with the 'Tyaag (sacrifice) Divas' in the memory of the Shriya Bhat (a historical icon, who is said to have been the saviour of Kashmiri Hindus). On 2 April, Navreh (the first day of New Year) is celebrated as Navreh Sankalp Divas.
On 3 April, the Shaurya Divas will be celebrated in the honour of the eighth century King of Kashmir, Laltaditya Muktapida, for his valour and victory over Turks and for extending his kingdom from central Asia up to Bengal in east and south India.
The word 'Navreh' is believed to be derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year.
This coincides with the first day of the Chaitra (spring) Navratras. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival.
