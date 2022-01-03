J-K: Lashkar terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter
Kashmir Zone police informed that one terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Monday
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized Salim Parrey, a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."
Further details are awaited.
