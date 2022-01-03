India

J-K: Lashkar terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter

Kashmir Zone police informed that one terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Monday

Asian News International January 03, 2022 18:59:32 IST
Representational image. AFP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized Salim Parrey, a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."

Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: January 03, 2022 18:59:32 IST

