J&K: Body of missing BJP leader found hanging from a tree in Kathua; family alleges murder
Som Raj's body which had blood marks was sent for post-mortem. According to a report, Raj was missing for the last three days
New Delhi: The body of a missing BJP leader was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, PTI reported.
A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, PTI quoted officials as saying.
The body, which had blood marks, was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials added. Sources told PTI, Raj was missing for the last three days.
Police have lodged a case and initiated an investigation, the officials said.
Family alleges murder
Raj's family alleged that he was murdered and demanded that the government should provide justice to them. Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj's home, demanded a probe into his death.
With inputs from PTI
