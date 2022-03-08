IWD: Routine tests undertaken by women dropped by 35% in 2020
The top 7 tests undertaken by women in terms of volume are Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, Creatinine, Hemoglobin, Random Blood Glucose, Cholesterol, Vitamin D and Calcium
SRL Diagnostics report on International Women’s Day
7th March 2022: Mumbai: Ahead of International Women’s Day, SRL Diagnostics, and India’s leading diagnostic chain published a data analytics report on results of samples received for various tests from January 2015 to December 2021 at SRL Laboratories across the country. This report has been prepared basis retrospective data mining done on the results of top 7 tests undertaken by women. The report covers five major metro cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai.
The top 7 tests undertaken by women in terms of volume are Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, Creatinine, Hemoglobin, Random Blood Glucose, Cholesterol, Vitamin D and Calcium.
Speaking about the report, Mr. Anand. K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics said “Women are the primary care takers of families across the world. It is observed that women suffer from poor health outcomes and this has consequences not just for women but also for their families. Our study on 1.3 crore samples tested over 5 years across 5 metro cities show that women suffer from most common ailments including high blood sugar and cholesterol levels, poor kidney function, anemia, vitamin D deficiency and calcium deficiency. We have published this report to showcase data evidence that points to these conditions and deficiencies.”
Dr. Abha Sabhikhi, Technical Director, SRL Diagnostics said “Women often tend to neglect their own nutrition and health needs and this is observed even in metro cities. Women bear the dual responsibility of being the primary caregivers at home in addition to their role in the professional sphere. This Women’s Day, we have analysed and published data so that more women can understand their risks and prioritise their own health and well-being. Regular monitoring of vital parameters, balanced nutrition, time for self-care and physical exercise is important.”
Table 1: Total number of samples tested across cities for top seven tests undertaken by women
|Location
|Hemoglobin
|TSH
|Calcium
|Vitamin D
|Fasting Blood Sugar
|Cholesterol
|Creatinine
|Mumbai
|906860
|1078291
|218790
|250209
|524326
|395139
|1362444
|Delhi
|869388
|708501
|166596
|182201
|268728
|231573
|1503916
|Bangalore
|497479
|512679
|75062
|60349
|157685
|172182
|881740
|Kolkata
|254051
|295439
|47143
|49237
|152662
|91384
|506714
|Chennai
|122974
|144613
|17926
|18187
|53745
|53923
|190815
|Grand Total
|2650752
|2739523
|525517
|560183
|1157146
|944201
|4445629
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HEMOGLOBIN TEST
The Hemoglobin test is one of the many parameters that is tested in CBC – that is a complete blood count or hematocrit. The hemoglobin test is of the utmost importance as IDA (Iron Deficiency Anemia) has been a huge public health problem in India. Estimates suggest that 20% of maternal deaths are directly related to anemia. The National Nutritional Anemia Prophylaxis Program was launched in 1970 in India to improve the status of IDA but it continues to be an underdiagnosed and underutilized problem. It is important to diagnose and correct anemia for overall health and well-being.
- In an analysis of Hemoglobin results in five cities, we found that over 55% of women who underwent the Hemoglobin test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, Hemoglobin tests dropped by over 29% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 2: Analysis of Hemoglobin results in five cities
|Hemoglobin
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|437047
|469813
|906860
|48.19
|51.81
|Delhi
|371654
|497734
|869388
|42.75
|57.25
|Kolkata
|86385
|167666
|254051
|34.00
|66.00
|Bangalore
|252548
|244931
|497479
|50.77
|49.23
|Chennai
|59504
|63470
|122974
|48.39
|51.61
|Average
|1207138
|1443614
|2650752
|44.82
|55.18
Table 2A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women - Hemoglobin
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|115119
|108191
|29376
|82912
|20012
|2016
|120854
|5%
|131101
|21%
|32473
|11%
|74648
|-10%
|18715
|-6%
|2017
|121793
|1%
|133547
|2%
|36111
|11%
|77863
|4%
|19081
|2%
|2018
|135742
|11%
|142128
|6%
|39093
|8%
|70588
|-9%
|19416
|2%
|2019
|145714
|7%
|133658
|-6%
|42712
|9%
|77499
|10%
|19359
|0%
|2020
|110790
|-24%
|99725
|-25%
|31765
|-26%
|52170
|-33%
|12191
|-37%
|2021
|156848
|42%
|121038
|21%
|42521
|34%
|61799
|18%
|14200
|16%
|Total
|906860
|869388
|254051
|497479
|122974
Table 2B: Age Group wise analysis of Hemoglobin results in five metro cities
|Hemoglobin
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|25027
|12811
|58763
|29756
|5342
|3416
|17812
|7343
|4920
|2402
|16-30
|102505
|85699
|84630
|89552
|21147
|25405
|75456
|50994
|21437
|19712
|31-45
|124919
|124846
|89866
|110490
|23084
|38580
|69446
|62084
|15007
|16553
|46-60
|108132
|110489
|76740
|104951
|20612
|45297
|48815
|52465
|10373
|11301
|61-85
|74776
|131729
|59510
|154013
|15820
|53367
|39952
|69370
|7481
|12712
|85+
|1688
|4239
|2145
|8972
|380
|1601
|1067
|2675
|286
|790
|Total
|437047
|469813
|371654
|497734
|86385
|167666
|252548
|244931
|59504
|63470
|Hemoglobin
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|66%
|34%
|66%
|34%
|61%
|39%
|71%
|29%
|67%
|33%
|16-30
|54%
|46%
|49%
|51%
|45%
|55%
|60%
|40%
|52%
|48%
|31-45
|50%
|50%
|45%
|55%
|37%
|63%
|53%
|47%
|48%
|52%
|46-60
|49%
|51%
|42%
|58%
|31%
|69%
|48%
|52%
|48%
|52%
|61-85
|36%
|64%
|28%
|72%
|23%
|77%
|37%
|63%
|37%
|63%
|85+
|28%
|72%
|19%
|81%
|19%
|81%
|29%
|71%
|27%
|73%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THYROID STIMULATING HORMONE
The Thyroid Stimulating Hormone is the most commonly ordered test to diagnose thyroid related disorders or to diagnose thyroid hormone imbalances. The TSH test may also be ordered along with Free T3 and Total T3 or Free T4 and Total T4.
- In an analysis of TSH results in five cities, we found that over 25% of women who underwent the TSH test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, TSH tests dropped by over 35% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care center for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 3: Analysis of TSH results in five cities
|TSH
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|820044
|258247
|1078291
|76.05
|23.95
|Delhi
|531622
|176879
|708501
|75.03
|24.97
|Kolkata
|218477
|76962
|295439
|73.95
|26.05
|Bangalore
|386412
|126267
|512679
|75.37
|24.63
|Chennai
|120046
|24567
|144613
|83.01
|16.99
|Average
|2076601
|662922
|2739523
|76.68
|23.32
Table 3A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|149020
|105281
|41275
|99898
|21795
|2016
|135978
|-9%
|106978
|2%
|42343
|3%
|83497
|-16%
|22621
|4%
|2017
|147570
|9%
|107849
|1%
|40546
|-4%
|77930
|-7%
|25308
|12%
|2018
|161734
|10%
|109556
|2%
|43077
|6%
|76397
|-2%
|24770
|-2%
|2019
|193376
|20%
|115380
|5%
|48244
|12%
|77548
|2%
|22688
|-8%
|2020
|128823
|-33%
|77294
|-33%
|34338
|-29%
|44632
|-42%
|13703
|-40%
|2021
|161790
|26%
|86163
|11%
|45616
|33%
|52777
|18%
|13728
|0%
|Total
|1078291
|708501
|295439
|512679
|144613
Table 3B: Age Group wise analysis of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone results in five metro cities
|TSH
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|26102
|3968
|30441
|6501
|8560
|1621
|22147
|1784
|14175
|580
|16-30
|175672
|45583
|114022
|31394
|45197
|13177
|95733
|26627
|38280
|7014
|31-45
|291161
|91400
|171469
|58249
|68497
|23705
|136774
|44855
|36021
|8814
|46-60
|201361
|69884
|120541
|43525
|53348
|20359
|70782
|27337
|20050
|5316
|61-85
|123468
|46340
|92386
|35953
|42012
|17630
|59890
|25125
|11219
|2729
|85+
|2280
|1072
|2763
|1257
|863
|470
|1086
|539
|301
|114
|Total
|820044
|258247
|531622
|176879
|218477
|76962
|386412
|126267
|120046
|24567
|TSH
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|87%
|13%
|82%
|18%
|84%
|16%
|93%
|7%
|96%
|4%
|16-30
|79%
|21%
|78%
|22%
|77%
|23%
|78%
|22%
|85%
|15%
|31-45
|76%
|24%
|75%
|25%
|74%
|26%
|75%
|25%
|80%
|20%
|46-60
|74%
|26%
|73%
|27%
|72%
|28%
|72%
|28%
|79%
|21%
|61-85
|73%
|27%
|72%
|28%
|70%
|30%
|70%
|30%
|80%
|20%
|85+
|68%
|32%
|69%
|31%
|65%
|35%
|67%
|33%
|73%
|27%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CALCIUM TEST
A calcium test is included as part of routine wellness testing. Thyroid disorders, kidney disorders, malnutrition, malabsorption, vitamin D deficiencies or excess vitamin D intake are all related to calcium levels and hence is ordered both during diagnosis and treatment monitoring of these conditions.
- In an analysis of Total Calcium Test results in five cities, we found that over 21% of women who underwent the calcium test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, Total Calcium tests dropped by over 32% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 4: Analysis of Calcium results in five cities
|City
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|185413
|33377
|218790
|84.74
|15.26
|Delhi
|122862
|43734
|166596
|73.75
|26.25
|Kolkata
|34967
|12176
|47143
|74.17
|25.83
|Bangalore
|57062
|18000
|75062
|76.02
|23.98
|Chennai
|12141
|5785
|17926
|67.73
|32.27
|Average
|412445
|113072
|525517
|78.48
|21.52
Table 4A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Calcium test
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|2512
|21024
|5684
|14465
|2512
|2016
|2450
|-2%
|22756
|8%
|6614
|16%
|9120
|-37%
|2450
|-2%
|2017
|2892
|18%
|25202
|11%
|6481
|-2%
|10988
|20%
|2892
|18%
|2018
|2605
|-10%
|26304
|4%
|7819
|21%
|10791
|-2%
|2605
|-10%
|2019
|2906
|12%
|28477
|8%
|8143
|4%
|12301
|14%
|2906
|12%
|2020
|2033
|-30%
|21078
|-26%
|5273
|-35%
|7493
|-39%
|2033
|-30%
|2021
|2528
|24%
|21755
|3%
|7129
|35%
|9904
|32%
|2528
|24%
|Total
|17926
|166596
|47143
|75062
|17926
Table 4B: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Calcium test
|Calcium
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|3595
|642
|6760
|2551
|1219
|355
|2057
|614
|600
|305
|16-30
|25065
|4253
|15608
|4380
|3497
|925
|10449
|2310
|1547
|1162
|31-45
|55234
|10705
|30602
|9089
|7977
|2184
|16336
|4053
|2664
|1163
|46-60
|58157
|8896
|36032
|10984
|11793
|3535
|14222
|4396
|3532
|1110
|61-85
|42571
|8624
|32642
|15860
|10228
|5024
|13694
|6370
|3571
|1910
|85+
|791
|257
|1218
|870
|253
|153
|304
|257
|227
|135
|Total
|185413
|33377
|122862
|43734
|34967
|12176
|57062
|18000
|12141
|5785
|Calcium
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|85%
|15%
|73%
|27%
|77%
|23%
|77%
|23%
|66%
|34%
|16-30
|85%
|15%
|78%
|22%
|79%
|21%
|82%
|18%
|57%
|43%
|31-45
|84%
|16%
|77%
|23%
|79%
|21%
|80%
|20%
|70%
|30%
|46-60
|87%
|13%
|77%
|23%
|77%
|23%
|76%
|24%
|76%
|24%
|61-85
|83%
|17%
|67%
|33%
|67%
|33%
|68%
|32%
|65%
|35%
|85+
|75%
|25%
|58%
|42%
|62%
|38%
|54%
|46%
|63%
|37%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITAMIN D TEST
Vitamin D is considered the most underdiagnosed and undertreated nutritional deficiency across the world. Vitamin D deficiency is seen both in countries that are sunshine deficient and sufficient.
- In an analysis of Vitamin D Test results in five cities, we found that over 72% of women who underwent the Vitamin D test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, Total Vitamin D tests dropped by over 41% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 5: Analysis of Vitamin D results in five cities
|City
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|68169
|182040
|250209
|27.24
|72.76
|Delhi
|52456
|129745
|182201
|28.79
|71.21
|Kolkata
|12504
|36733
|49237
|25.40
|74.60
|Bangalore
|12691
|47658
|60349
|21.03
|78.97
|Chennai
|9665
|14980
|24645
|39.22
|60.78
|Average
|155485
|411156
|566641
|27.44
|72.56
Table 5A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Vitamin D
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|30552
|23650
|5778
|7095
|2939
|2016
|31394
|3%
|29932
|27%
|6138
|6%
|7225
|2%
|3553
|21%
|2017
|33718
|7%
|28600
|-4%
|6076
|-1%
|7537
|4%
|3015
|-15%
|2018
|41798
|24%
|34106
|19%
|7606
|25%
|9264
|23%
|2537
|-16%
|2019
|45456
|9%
|26773
|-22%
|9357
|23%
|11859
|28%
|2850
|12%
|2020
|27916
|-39%
|18094
|-32%
|5802
|-38%
|7032
|-41%
|1340
|-53%
|2021
|39375
|41%
|21046
|16%
|8480
|46%
|10337
|47%
|8411
|528%
|Total
|250209
|182201
|49237
|60349
|24645
Table 5B: Age Group wise analysis of Vitamin D results in five metro cities
|Vitamin D
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|1841
|4876
|6653
|19235
|542
|1267
|403
|1274
|274
|556
|16-30
|7052
|31823
|5057
|24251
|1305
|5271
|1659
|10420
|402
|3680
|31-45
|18275
|64926
|11304
|37166
|2751
|10797
|4097
|18067
|810
|5072
|46-60
|22437
|49367
|15146
|30300
|3967
|11143
|3243
|10175
|3893
|3589
|61-85
|18156
|30466
|13883
|18331
|3831
|8087
|3212
|7606
|4044
|2027
|85+
|408
|582
|413
|462
|108
|168
|77
|116
|242
|56
|Total
|68169
|182040
|52456
|129745
|12504
|36733
|12691
|47658
|9665
|14980
|Vitamin D
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|27%
|73%
|26%
|74%
|30%
|70%
|24%
|76%
|33%
|67%
|16-30
|18%
|82%
|17%
|83%
|20%
|80%
|14%
|86%
|10%
|90%
|31-45
|22%
|78%
|23%
|77%
|20%
|80%
|18%
|82%
|14%
|86%
|46-60
|31%
|69%
|33%
|67%
|26%
|74%
|24%
|76%
|52%
|48%
|61-85
|37%
|63%
|43%
|57%
|32%
|68%
|30%
|70%
|67%
|33%
|85+
|41%
|59%
|47%
|53%
|39%
|61%
|40%
|60%
|81%
|19%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FASTING BLOOD SUGAR TEST
The fasting blood sugar test measures the amount of blood sugar after 12 hours of overnight fasting. Fasting blood sugar test provides more accurate results and is easy to interpret. India is home to over 77 million diabetics and has the second-highest number of diabetes patients aged between 20-79 years as of 2019. Socioeconomic and demographic changes, along with increased susceptibility for diabetes in India individuals owing to genetic factors have led to an explosive rise in the prevalence of diabetes mellitus in India over the past forty years. In addition, the country also has a burden of ‘’pre-diabetes’’. Timely diagnosis can prevent pre-diabetes manifesting in to diabetes. Good sugar control in diabetics can also help prevent diabetes related complications.
- In an analysis of Fasting Blood sugar results in five cities, we found that over 48% of women who underwent the fasting blood sugar test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, Fasting Blood Sugar tests dropped by over 33% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 6: Analysis of Fasting Blood Sugar results in five cities
|City
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|249194
|275132
|524326
|47.53
|52.47
|Delhi
|152947
|115781
|268728
|56.92
|43.08
|Kolkata
|63435
|89227
|152662
|41.55
|58.45
|Bangalore
|86713
|70972
|157685
|54.99
|45.01
|Chennai
|29073
|24672
|53745
|54.09
|45.91
|Average
|581362
|575784
|1157146
|51.02
|48.98
Table 6A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Fasting Blood Sugar
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|65464
|36991
|18137
|26545
|9246
|2016
|70118
|7%
|41426
|12%
|19441
|7%
|23622
|-11%
|7588
|-18%
|2017
|74923
|7%
|42279
|2%
|20598
|6%
|25085
|6%
|8397
|11%
|2018
|84650
|13%
|45239
|7%
|23203
|13%
|24223
|-3%
|8044
|-4%
|2019
|90167
|7%
|40272
|-11%
|25473
|10%
|24478
|1%
|8397
|4%
|2020
|57085
|-37%
|28784
|-29%
|19467
|-24%
|15485
|-37%
|5267
|-37%
|2021
|81919
|44%
|33737
|17%
|26343
|35%
|18247
|18%
|6806
|29%
|Total
|524326
|268728
|152662
|157685
|53745
Table 6B: Age Group wise analysis of Fasting Blood Sugar results in five metro cities
|RBS
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|3291
|572
|14003
|2081
|886
|277
|495
|185
|254
|77
|16-30
|62177
|12634
|40367
|8322
|15904
|4422
|28635
|5139
|12800
|2746
|31-45
|88728
|54045
|50716
|24937
|20529
|18368
|32266
|15035
|9300
|5987
|46-60
|55632
|105159
|29048
|43056
|14138
|34458
|13953
|25823
|4473
|8669
|61-85
|38441
|101206
|18317
|36611
|11691
|31137
|11110
|24409
|2185
|7049
|85+
|925
|1516
|496
|774
|287
|565
|254
|381
|61
|144
|Total
|249194
|275132
|152947
|115781
|63435
|89227
|86713
|70972
|29073
|24672
|RBS
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|85%
|15%
|87%
|13%
|76%
|24%
|73%
|27%
|77%
|23%
|16-30
|83%
|17%
|83%
|17%
|78%
|22%
|85%
|15%
|82%
|18%
|31-45
|62%
|38%
|67%
|33%
|53%
|47%
|68%
|32%
|61%
|39%
|46-60
|35%
|65%
|40%
|60%
|29%
|71%
|35%
|65%
|34%
|66%
|61-85
|28%
|72%
|33%
|67%
|27%
|73%
|31%
|69%
|24%
|76%
|85+
|38%
|62%
|39%
|61%
|34%
|66%
|40%
|60%
|30%
|70%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL CHOLESTEROL TEST
Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in all the cells of the body and performs important function. It is important to keep the total cholesterol levels within the optimal levels. Higher levels of cholesterol is associated with and increased risk of heart disease. High cholesterol in itself does not cause any symptoms at all. It is important to routinely check for cholesterol levels. Only a blood test can reveal the levels of cholesterol in the blood.
- In an analysis of Total Cholesterol Test results in five cities, we found that over 27% of women who underwent the total cholesterol test reported abnormal levels.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, Total Cholesterol tests dropped by over 40% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 7: Analysis of Total Cholesterol results in five cities
|City
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Total
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Mumbai
|280430
|114709
|395139
|70.97
|29.03
|Delhi
|172662
|58911
|231573
|74.56
|25.44
|Kolkata
|68511
|22873
|91384
|74.97
|25.03
|Bangalore
|128891
|43291
|172182
|74.86
|25.14
|Chennai
|38846
|15077
|53923
|72.04
|27.96
|Average
|689340
|254861
|944201
|73.01
|26.99
Table 7A: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women – Total Cholesterol Test
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|56015
|24266
|12109
|34552
|10351
|2016
|55930
|0%
|38862
|60%
|13239
|9%
|27986
|-19%
|9553
|-8%
|2017
|59452
|6%
|38999
|0%
|14363
|8%
|27330
|-2%
|9549
|0%
|2018
|62625
|5%
|41903
|7%
|15320
|7%
|24586
|-10%
|8490
|-11%
|2019
|67694
|8%
|36065
|-14%
|14473
|-6%
|25959
|6%
|7300
|-14%
|2020
|39010
|-42%
|22359
|-38%
|9223
|-36%
|13696
|-47%
|4314
|-41%
|2021
|54413
|39%
|29119
|30%
|12657
|37%
|18073
|32%
|4366
|1%
|Total
|395139
|231573
|91384
|172182
|53923
Table 7B: Age Group wise analysis of Total Cholesterol Test results in five metro cities
|Cholesterol
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|2566
|537
|15132
|837
|577
|107
|804
|115
|900
|90
|16-30
|48989
|7411
|25485
|3586
|8796
|1533
|33767
|5011
|8668
|1298
|31-45
|87450
|31544
|43825
|14849
|18755
|6074
|40401
|12050
|11476
|4062
|46-60
|78988
|48436
|48291
|25411
|22846
|9908
|29070
|16338
|9919
|6353
|61-85
|61376
|26422
|39141
|13995
|17282
|5175
|24487
|9692
|7583
|3206
|85+
|1061
|359
|788
|233
|255
|76
|362
|85
|300
|68
|Total
|280430
|114709
|172662
|58911
|68511
|22873
|128891
|43291
|38846
|15077
|Cholesterol
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|Age Group
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|Normal
|Abnormal
|0-15
|83%
|17%
|95%
|5%
|84%
|16%
|87%
|13%
|91%
|9%
|16-30
|87%
|13%
|88%
|12%
|85%
|15%
|87%
|13%
|87%
|13%
|31-45
|73%
|27%
|75%
|25%
|76%
|24%
|77%
|23%
|74%
|26%
|46-60
|62%
|38%
|66%
|34%
|70%
|30%
|64%
|36%
|61%
|39%
|61-85
|70%
|30%
|74%
|26%
|77%
|23%
|72%
|28%
|70%
|30%
|85+
|75%
|25%
|77%
|23%
|77%
|23%
|81%
|19%
|82%
|18%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CREATININE TEST
The creatinine test measures the level of creatinine in the blood. Creatinine is a by-product from energy-production processes in muscles. Creatinine as a waste product exits through the urine. Kidneys filter creatinine out of the blood thus creatinine blood level measures how well the kidney is functioning. Elevated creatinine level signifies impaired kidney function or kidney disease. As the kidneys become impaired for any reason, the creatinine level in the blood will rise due to poor clearance of creatinine by the kidneys. Abnormally high levels of creatinine thus warn of possible malfunction or failure of the kidneys.
- In 2020, the first year of pandemic, creatinine tests dropped by over 31% as access to testing was restricted due to lockdown and fear of visiting a health care centre for health needs. In 2021, despite an increase in tests, the volumes did not reach pre-pandemic levels.
Table 8: Covid-19 Impact on routine tests for women - Creatinine
|Year
|Mumbai
|%
|Delhi
|%
|Kolkata
|%
|Bangalore
|%
|Chennai
|%
|2015
|163264
|181061
|61937
|149166
|30032
|2016
|179432
|10%
|215406
|19%
|67225
|9%
|121050
|-19%
|31672
|5%
|2017
|196859
|10%
|225445
|5%
|71065
|6%
|128626
|6%
|32502
|3%
|2018
|204321
|4%
|242509
|8%
|81488
|15%
|128625
|0%
|30622
|-6%
|2019
|236024
|16%
|242818
|0%
|89177
|9%
|140732
|9%
|29735
|-3%
|2020
|164849
|-30%
|181917
|-25%
|61403
|-31%
|97718
|-31%
|18086
|-39%
|2021
|217695
|32%
|214760
|18%
|74419
|21%
|115823
|19%
|18166
|0%
|Total
|1362444
|1503916
|506714
|881740
|190815
Creatinine tests dropped by over 31% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Despite an increase in volumes in 2021, testing volumes did not reach pre pandemic levels.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: As an advanced Clinical Reference Laboratory, SRL receives samples for screening, diagnostic and monitoring purpose. Hence it is expected that there may be a bias in the statistical analysis of tests. Though we have endeavoured to remove repeat patient IDs for the data analysis, it is possible that some of the test results may be from repeat patients in this analysis that spans five years. The reason is that sometimes the patient is registered again under different coordinates as they fail to provide their unique patient ID.
Dr. Abha Sabhikhi is the Technical Advisor & Mentor at SRL Diagnostics. Views expressed are personal.
