IVF Fiasco: Delhi hospital impregnated woman with unknown donor’s sperm, not husband’s; fined Rs 1.5 crore

A hospital in Delhi has been fined Rs 1.5 crore for allegedly injecting a woman with an unknown man’s sperm instead of her husband’s during the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process.

According to reports, the incident occurred in 2008-2009 when a woman conceived through the IVF process at a west Delhi hospital.

She remained unaware of the goof-up until she delivered twins and got a DNA profile test done. The report revealed that the blood group of one of the twins was AB+, while the blood group of the parent was B positive and O negative.

The report clearly indicated towards negligence while injecting sperm in IVF treatment.

After this, the woman’s husband filed a complaint at the consumer forum demanding compensation of Rs 2 crore from the hospital, citing mental and genetic problems caused to his family.

The matter remained sub-judice at a special court of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) for nearly 15 years until Thursday when the judge directed Bhatia Global Hospital & Endosurgery Institute and its Chairman and Director to collectively pay Rs 1 crore to the victim’s family.

The court has reportedly given the hospital 6 weeks to pay the fine. The court also said that if the fine is not paid during this period, 8% annual interest will be charged.

The court also ordered fixed deposits of about Rs 1.5 crore for the twins, which will be divided equally between the two children.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s court also ordered the hospital to deposit Rs 20 lakh in the Consumer Relief Fund of NCDRC.

Along with this, three people including the doctors of the hospital have been ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the complainants.

