'I've always admired his zeal, energy': PM Modi greets VP Naidu on his birthday

FP Staff July 01, 2022 09:53:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. News18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday and prayed for his long life.

"Birthday greetings to our respected VP Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. For decades, he has served the nation in an outstanding manner. He is an inspiration for our citizens. His passion towards agriculture, rural development and social welfare is remarkable. @VPSecretariat," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He said that as the Vice President, Naidu has "played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates."

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu closely over the last several years. I have always admired his zeal and energy. As our VP, he has played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates. Praying for his long life," he added.

Naidu was born on this day in 1949 in Chavatapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 09:53:51 IST

