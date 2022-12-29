'It's a security issue... ,' says MEA on Chinese woman wanted for 'spying' on Dalai Lama

New Delhi: ‘It’s a security issue. Not the right forum to speak on security’, MEA spokesperson said on the sketch of a Chinese woman released who is wanted for alleged spying on The Dalai Lama.

Security alert issued in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

‘No ill will against those who provoke anger in me’: Dalai Lama

Urging people to work for those in need, the Dalai Lama, while addressing a gathering at Bodh Gaya, said if a person is a believer he needs to think of others.

He said he has no ill will against those who provoke anger in him.

“If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need,” he said.

“We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.