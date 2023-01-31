Italian woman abuses crew, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Italian woman was arrested by Sahara police on Monday for creating a ruckus on the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. The complaint was lodged by the Vistara airlines cabin crew after the woman allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another.

According to police officials, the incident took place after the aircraft took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03 am (IST) on Monday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the woman — Paola Perruccio, allegedly insisted on sitting in the business class despite holding an economy class ticket, assaulted the cabin crew when stopped, following which she took off some of her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state.

“At around 2.30 am, the woman, who was seated in the economy class, suddenly got up, ran to the business class and took a seat there. Two members of the cabin crew approached her to enquire if she needed help. When the flier did not respond, they requested her to return to her assigned seat. At this point, she started shouting at them and made aggressive gestures, leading the crew to suspect she was abusing them, “an officer from Sahar police station was further quoted as saying in the report.

The woman allegedly punched one of the crew members in the face and got into a heated argument with the other when the crew members tried to stop her from misbehaving. Soon after, when other crew members rushed to the aid of their stunned colleagues, the woman started stripping.

The woman was handed over to Air Vistara’s security officials after the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 4:53 am.

After preliminary inquiries, the police on Monday afternoon registered a case against Perruccio, who according to details in her passport, was born in Sondrio, Italy.

The lawyer of the Italian woman passenger has argued that she had wanted to complain about the services on the Vistara flight and a ruckus which erupted with the cabin crew. Perruccio was granted bail on a Rs 25,000 deposit, according to Times of India report.

The report quoted her lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi, as saying, “Details have been submitted before the court that Perruccio wanted to complain against Vistara because of the bad services provided to her. She was going to the washroom but was not allowed. The situation arose because of an on-flight ruckus between her and the crew members which ended in a case being filed against her. The court has also been told that police have seized her passport illegally.”

With inputs from agencies

