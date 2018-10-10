'It was MJ Akbar and I do not say this lightly'; Congress demands probe as more survivors name minister; BJP remains silent

Editor's note: Following Rituparna Chatterjee's report — Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers — Firstpost will publish a series of articles collating personal accounts of those who have made allegations of harassment, along with responses from those who have been accused of such behaviour. This is an ongoing exercise and will be updated to reflect new developments. If you wish to draw our attention to instances of harassment you may have experienced or witnessed, tweet to us @firstpost with the hashtag #MeToo.

India's #MeToo moment reached Delhi's corridors of power with the Congress party seeking an investigation against Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, over several allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the journalist-turned-MP by women he worked with in the past. The Congress' spokesperson Manish Tewari also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his party's position on the charges. "The prime minister should speak on the allegations against his minister," Tewari told the media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several fresh accounts of harassment began to emerge following the initial outpouring. We messaged Akbar on WhatsApp, but have received no response, although the notification indicates that the message was delivered. A text message, calls to his mobile and his official MEA phone too went unanswered.

Of the new stories — they recount behaviour ranging from harassment to sexism to abuse of the power dynamic between an editor and his subordinate — the earliest comes from a woman who, in the mid-90s, was a freelancer in Mumbai (she requested that her name be withheld).

"The Asian Age had just started (the paper launched in 1994). I used to write for The Times of India's magazine as a freelancer during my UGC fellowship days. I had just finished my doctorate and was moving to Kolkata to join my husband. I was looking for a job... I get an interview call and am told that the editor will meet me. Not at the office. But at the hotel (she does not recall the name, but said it was 5-star). ‘He is coming for just the day… too busy’, I was told," she said. "When I went up to the hotel, I informed him over the house phone. [I was] Told to come up. When I reached, I found the door ajar. MJ Akbar, with his boots on, lay sprawled on the bed. I introduced myself, and stood at the open door and answered his questions. He frowned and told me, 'Will let you know.' The interview did not last long. I did not get the job.”

The nature of Akbar’s interactions was summarised in a piece in Vogue by journalist Priya Ramani who did not name him but later put out a tweet that said:

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

In her piece Ramani described how Akbar called her to his room in a plush Mumbai hotel and asked her to sit on the bed. Writer and journalist Harinder Baweja also details her experience over the phone: "It was the 90s, he (Akbar) called me on the landline phone. He asked if he could come over to my house with a bottle of rum?' I wasn’t working with him. Just the fact that he felt free enough to call me and ask me that…" she said.

So many of us have an MJ story. "Can I come over to your house with a bottle of rum?" he said. NO, was the answer.... Couldnt 'do' anything. Some dont get the meaning of No... they move on to the next, dont they https://t.co/eMnO6Y3PNX — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) October 8, 2018

Writer and conservationist Prerna Singh Bindra took to Twitter to recount her experience of Akbar. “He was this brilliant, flamboyant editor who dabbled in politics, who called me — my first job — to his hotel room to 'discuss work' after I put the edition to bed — read midnight — & made life at work hell when I refused. Couldn’t speak up due to various compulsions, but yes #MeTooIndia. It was #MJAkbar I do not say this lightly… I know the consequences of false accusations and it has been now 17 years and I have no concrete proof,” she said.

The BJP, of which Akbar is a member, remained largely silent. A BJP spokesman did not respond to a phone call and a text message asking for a comment. Sushma Swaraj, who was asked by journalists at a Ministry of External Affairs event to comment on the allegations levelled at Akbar, but she chose not to.

"Any industry whether media, corporate, entertainment, politics, one thing is evident the Harvey Weinstein moment of India has truly arrived. We have been a patriarchal and misogynistic society and there would have been sexual exploitation. The current revelations are a manifestation that this is rampant. The allegations against Akbar are of a very serious nature and all political parties must do their own internal investigation to create their own ethical playbook which if anyone has violated there should not just be disciplinary action but he should be asked to face internal party and legal consequences,” Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said, over the phone.