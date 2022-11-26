ISRO achieves another breakthrough, launches Oceansat-3, 8 other satellites into orbit
ISRO launched the PSLV C54/EOS06, also known as Oceansat-3, with a PSLV-XL rocket. Along with the OceanSat-3, 8 nano satellites were also launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
OceanSat-3 Launch: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) today launched the OceanSat-3 satellite from the launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.
The primary payload of the rocket is an OceanSat which will be separated into orbit-1. While eight other nano-satellites will be placed in different orbits depending on the requirements (in Sun-synchronous polar orbits).
This mission of ISRO will be one of the longest running missions done by scientists. ISRO said that the final payload separation is expected to take place at an altitude of 528 km. Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third generation satellite in the Oceansat series.
It is to provide continuation services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with advanced payload specifications as well as application areas. The objective of the mission is to ensure data continuity of ocean color and wind vector data to maintain operational applications.
