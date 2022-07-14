Israel's state-owned firm to supply 67 rotary wing drones to Indian Army for deployment along LoC

The drone operates like a helicopter & has hovering capabilities. It has a day and night camera and can operate in temperatures as low as minus five degrees Celsius

New Delhi: An Israeli firm will supply 67 rotary wing drones to the Indian Army for deployment along the Line of Control, according to several media reports.

According to The New Indian Express, the tender for the drones was floated in early April and closed on 2 May, 2022.

The $3 billion deal has been clinched by the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, the report added.

Israeli rotary wing drone features

The drone operates like a helicopter and has hovering capabilities. The UAV's average speed is 10 metres per second. However, its most notable feature is a day and night surveillance camera, The New Indian Express reported.

The UAV can take photographs and record video clips at extreme temperatures ranging between -5 degrees and 55 degrees Celsius. It can also transmit videos in real-time and can "return to home on communication failure", the report added.

The rotary wing drones were found to be most effective along the India-Pakistan border, especially in Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat, the report said.

US predator drone deal on hold

Earlier, the government had put the American predator drone deal on hold due to a push for the Make in India initiative, ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the Central government instead considered the acquisition of an indigenous long-range unmanned aerial vehicle with strike capabilities being developed by a private Indian firm in partnership with an Israeli defence manufacturer.

According to ANI, the American predator drone deal was put on hold and a committee headed by a Lieutenant General was asked to review the entire deal which was coming out to be very expensive at around $4.5 billion for 30 drones.

