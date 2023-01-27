India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with glory and great enthusiasm on Thursday. People observed the day with great zeal and extended special wishes and messages to each other. While the celebrations would have been incomplete without the annual parade in the capital city, this year too we saw a grand event organised in Delhi. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the guest of honour – Egypt’s president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi witnessed the spectacular parade passing through the Kartavya Path. It was indeed a unique mix displaying the military might and cultural diversity of India.

In the meantime, global leaders also extended their wishes on India’s Republic Day and greeted PM Modi and his fellow countrymen. Joining in the line, the Consulate General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani also paid a musical tribute on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of himself playing the tunes of India’s national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a piano.

In respect to 🇮🇳, I tried my best to play India’s beautiful anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. Happy Republic Day#RepublicDay2023 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/f7X78t1koL — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) January 25, 2023



The 58-second clip, that is going viral on social media, shows the Israeli diplomat completely engrossed in his part in playing the national anthem and we can say he aced it. Furthermore, he ended the video by saying ‘Jai Hind India’. “In respect to the national flag of India, I tried my best to play India’s beautiful anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. Happy Republic Day,” he wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, the video impressed quite a lot of Indians online who took to the comment section and appreciated the diplomat’s gesture. A user wrote, “Wonderful. Thank you”, while another wrote, “Thank you sir. Very well played.”

“Jai Hind! The melodic notes of your upright piano are being felt on our hearts. Thank you for your beautiful rendition,” a user commented.

The video has so far grabbed thousands of views and likes on Twitter.

Notably, India has been celebrating its Republic Day every year on 26 January to mark the anniversary of officially adopting its Constitution.

