Islamic outfit PFI 'puzzled' at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'silence' on RSS' 'hate crimes'

PFI in a statement said, 'The violence in Jahangirpuri should be considered as a continuation of the attack on Muslims during Ram Navami rallies in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa and West Bengal'

Days after Jahangirpuri violence in northeast Delhi hogged limelight, an Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), said it is "puzzled: at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence" in "addressing and acting against the Sangh-Parivar hate crimes and violence targeting Muslims."

Parwez Ahmed, PFI Delhi President in a statement said, "He (Kejriwal) was proactive in filing FIRs against the innocent members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were wrongly implicated."

PFI "strongly condemned the anti-Muslim violence" in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday, 16 April, 2022.

The statement further read, "The violence in Jahangirpuri should be considered as a continuation of the attack on Muslims during Ram Navami rallies in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa and West Bengal."

Parwez Ahmed further claimed that there is a pattern in these incidents of violence and the methodology adopted was same everywhere, "holding rallies in Muslim-dominated areas, using objectionable slogans and songs and inciting people to violence."

Ahmed said though there have been different types of religious events and festivals which are regularly being held peacefully in the country, "there are proof that there are concerted efforts by the Sangh parivar to make religious events violent".

"The violence is highly regrettable as it has been only two years since the Hindutva orchestrated an anti-Muslim program in North-East Delhi and it brings back distressing memories (of) deaths, injuries and loss of livelihood," Ahmed said.

"RSS and BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Ragini Tiwari had played a major role in the North East Delhi program of 2020 and their involvement in the conspiracies behind Jahangirpuri violence is highly suspected," the PFI Delhi president further alleged.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action over Jahangirpuri violence in which police have formed teams for a thorough probe. The matter of the violence is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On the evening of Saturday, 16 April, 2022, a clash broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Police said that stones were pelted and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred around 6 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.