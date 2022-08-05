Isha’s HINAR 2022: Need to back consistent performers going through a rough phase, says Venkatesh Prasad

New Delhi: The first day at Human is Not A Resource(HINAR) program, organised by Isha Leadership Academy, saw inspiring sessions and workshops on active transformation through coaching, leadership and learning styles

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was speaking at the leadership program “Human Is NOT A Resource”, organised by Isha Leadership Academy at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Venkatesh Prasad said, “If someone has performed extremely well in the past and is going through a bad phase, like a Kohli today, you give them that because they have earned it…You need to give them a long rope but not for others. You need to have different yardsticks for different people when it comes to selections,”.

Venkatesh Prasad stressed upon the importance of having a structured process for success.

“Australia made sure that the state cricket had academies and they were encouraging talent. And in Australia, even today, a 38-year-old would get an opportunity to play for Australia if he is good. That’s how strong their structure is and that’s why they have been very consistent,” he explained.

When asked about dealing with disruptors who might affect the organisation’s performance, the cricketer boldly suggested, “If nothing works and a particular individual is pretty much disrupting the whole thing, I think you need to let him/her go. Because you cannot be spending all your energy on one person and neglect the others. You can do it to a certain extent. Everybody has to align themselves to the common goal.”

Day 1 of HINAR 2022

The day started with an introductory video from Sadhguru explaining the insight behind the program. He opened up by saying, “A human being is not a resource - a human being is a possibility. It is just that there is always a distance between a possibility and a reality. What an individual human being will become essentially depends upon whether we can unfold this possibility or not.”

“A possibility means it is yet to be. Human beings have essentially come in a seed form. A seed realizes its potential only if it finds fertile soil. With the right kind of soil, one seed can make the entire Earth green. So, when you have a human being on your hands, if you think of them as a resource, you will never unfold their genius,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nina Chatrath, Leadership and Business Consultant and Independent Board Director, Oriental Hotels, detailed out the learning preferences of the participants categorizing them into four learning styles namely Activists, Theorists, Pragmatics and Reflective. The categorizations which were based on a test report conducted prior to the session presented the strengths and things to watch out for on the basis of the participants’ learning preferences.

The day also witnessed the enthralling performance of Isha Samskriti students who put out a spirited performance of Kalaripayattu, considered the oldest martial art form in the world.

Human is NOT a Resource (HINAR) is an annual leadership program organized by Isha Leadership Academy. The 3 days program brings together thought leaders, business and HR practitioners from diverse fields to discuss practical steps to enable a paradigm shift from human beings as resources to human beings as possibilities.

