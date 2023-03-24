Isha Ambani recognised as ‘Gennext Entrepreneur’ at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

New Delhi: Lauded for creating a truly India-centric retail space and steering the growth of Reliance Retail Ventures, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and a well-known entrepreneur in her own right, Isha Ambani on Friday won the prestigious ‘Gennext Entrepreneur’ award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, which recognises resilient leaders of the country and their outstanding contribution to usher in change to an ever-growing and evolving society.

A leading player in India’s 800-billion-dollar retail market, Isha Ambani strives to dominate every aspect of the country’s retail space and works to make the most of opportunities to take Reliance Retail’s digital commerce initiative AJIO.com, a fashion and lifestyle brand popular with the youth to greater heights.

The brand is known for being an ultimate fashion destination flaunting affordable handpicked apparel and is currently the market leader in terms of revenue in the domestic online space.

Dedicating her win to her parents, Isha who is the Director of Reliance Retail Ventures said, “This is for my parents, who inspire me endlessly and also for my children who motivate me every day to work harder.”

Celebrating India’s top corporate leaders, Forbes India this year has honoured those leaders who have displayed resilient leadership and created value for shareholders, employees and consumers with their enterprises. Sharing space with Isha Ambani, Oscar winning filmmaker Guneet Monga held centrestage bagging the award of ‘Icon of Excellence’ for her recent victory at this year’s Academy Awards. The documentary filmmaker and producer later handed over the ‘Gennext Entrepreneur’ award to Isha.

Building on the theme that —“a leader is someone who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way,” this year’s Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 recognised leaders who have been successful in empowering teams to work with an innovative and dynamic approach.

Dr Rajiv J Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, who delivered the keynote address at the event also won the Icon of Excellence Award. The FILA 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award was given to a stalwart in his own chosen field –A M Naik, Group Managing Director of Larsen and Toubro. Known for his contribution to nation-building as a leader of a manufacturing and infrastructure colossus, Naik- is also known for his philanthropic and educational initiatives. Rahul Sharma and team from manufacturing services firm Zetwerk collected the award for Outstanding Start-up. A S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications accepted the award in the category of Turnaround Star.

The next set of awards recognised the best of India Inc– young entrepreneurs who have turned around businesses to achieve more. The award for the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ was bestowed on Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare, Abhay Soi for making Max Healthcare the second-largest hospital chain in India. Rajendra Chamaria, MD of Star Cement was recognised as a ‘Regional Goliath’ from the Northeast for his contribution to the infrastructure sector.

Susmita Bagchi and Subroto Bagchi and Radha Parthasarathy and NS Parthasarathy were awarded the ‘Grassroots Philanthropist’ award. Climate warriors, the team from Banyan Nation was recognised for their contribution to reducing the problem of use of plastic in the country. The ‘Emerging Innovator’ award was given to co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace.

The awards also recognised India’s top entrepreneurs who are harnessing technology to build innovative start-ups to bridge existing gaps in the market as well as grassroot philanthropists. Panel discussions on ‘Unlocking India’s Philanthropic Potential were also held as part of the awards ceremony.

The Forbes India Leadership Awards were introduced as an important step towards recognizing transformational leadership across the entrepreneurial space, covering organisations of all levels—ranging from start-ups, mid-sized firms to global enterprises.

With a rich eleven-year history of recognising leaders of society, Forbes India annually recognizes and awards successful individuals and organisations who boast of strong vision, foresight and ethics.

